“Sorry, Teresa. Mine was three”: RHOC star Tamra Judge shades the RHONJ star during her live show

Tamra Judge the fiery star of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC), took a swipe at Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) once again during a live show. Tamra threw shade at Teresa by pointing out that her wedding special lasted three episodes while Teresa's wedding to Luis Ruelas lasted only a single episode.

Tamra Judge took to dig at her fellow Real Housewives franchise member on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, during the live show An Evening with the Tres Amigas at California's Irvine Improv. She was on the show with Vicki Gunvalson and Sharon Storms Beador.

Tamra dissed Teresa Giudice comparing their respective wedding specials.

"Sorry, Teresa. Mine was three; yours was one," the RHOC star remarked.

The duo has been feuding for quite some time now and the recent jab only added to the already fiery feud.

RHOC star Tamra Judge claims to have a "bone to pick" with RHONJ's Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives pair have been known for their feud which seems to have been going forever. Fans have seen Tamra Judge and Terese Giudice take swipes at each other on multiple occasions and on multiple platforms.

As mentioned earlier, Tamra Judge took the latest swipe at Giudice on her appearance on An Evening with the Tres Amigas. She went on to compare her and Teresa's wedding special episodes on their respective franchises. However, the shade didn't stop there as Tamra continued to take jabs at Giudice and even claimed that she had a "bone to pick with" Giudice.

She even revealed that if she had the chance to join another city in the Real Housewives franchise, it would be RHONJ to battle it out with Teresa Guidice.

One of the first instances was during an episode of Tamra's podcast, Two T's In A Pod, in August 2022. At the time, the RHOC star compared Teresa's husband, Luis Ruelas to Brooks Ayers, Vicki Gunvalson's controversial ex-boyfriend.

"Luis is doing the exact same thing that Brooks would do to Vicki," Tamra said.

Giudice didn't take kindly to Judge's opinion on Ruelas, and soon after the episode aired, she unfollowed Judge on social media. However, the duo rehashed their issues in an October episode of the latter's podcast.

If the fans thought the feud ended there, that wasn't what happened. In April, Giudice accused Tamra of being a "bad friend" to Brandi Glanville in 2023. Giudice wasn't too happy with Tamra's decision to have Caroline Manzo on her podcast. Manzo had serious beef with Glanville while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 4.

Giudice called out the RHOC star in a conversation with Glanville, on her podcast Namaste B$tches.

"My thing is, if Tamra's one of your good friends, why would she have someone that's hurting you on her podcasts? For money, right? For ratings? Nice friend. Nice f***ing friend, just saying," the RHONJ star said.

Tamra defended herself in the comments section of Teresa's Instagram post, stating that her podcast is strictly for housewives and that the guests are booked by iHeartMedia. She also slammed the RHONJ star in one of the episodes of her podcast.

"Yesterday I was just not in the mood. I usually ignore, but now, so I thought not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today, jailbird. I'm not having it. This is me telling you to shut the f**k up," she said while slamming Giudice.

While the feud between Tamra Judge and Teresa Giudice has simmered and reignited over time, their latest clash over wedding specials has reignited the flame once again. However, as of writing this article, Giudice was yet to make any comment on Tamra's statement.

Poll : 0 votes