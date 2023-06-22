"There’s nothing shaky": RHONJ star Teresa Giudice breaks her silence on rumors about marital troubles with Louie Ruelas

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Teresa Giudice recently opened up about rumors surrounding her marital troubles with her husband, Louie Ruelas. She appeared in the dramatic three-part reunion of season 13 along with her fellow cast mates. By the end of the installment and throughout the reunion, most of the attention was on her husband, Louie Ruelas.

Teresa's husband, Louie, was accused by RHONJ cast members of hiring a private investigator to look into their lives. Amidst this commotion, fans speculated that the OG housewife looked extremely troubled. Rumors swirled around about problems in the couple's marriage. The reality mogul recently put it all to rest and clarified where she stood with her marriage to Louie.

In her latest episode of Namaste B$tches podcast, co-host Melissa Pfeister opened up about speculations and rumors about trouble in paradise for Teresa and Louie. She asked how fans believed their marriage was "shaky." In response, the housewife said:

“There’s no such thing. I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky. I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it. That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?”

RHONJ star Teresa sets the record straight about her marriage to Louie Ruelas

Teresa and her now-husband, Louie Ruelas, made their relationship official in 2020 and got engaged in October of the following year. The couple got married in August 2022, which was showcased as part of the Bravo special that aired at the end of RHONJ season 13 and just before the reunion. It was called Teresa Gets Married.

During the season 13 reunion, Teresa and Louie faced a lot of backlash from fellow cast members. By the end of the installment, Louie revealed that his good friend and private investigator, Bo Dietl, had information on all the ladies and their families. While the couple denied the claim later, the cast members brought receipts to the reunion.

John Fuda claimed that his son Jaiden was contacted by his birth mother, who was in prison. Margaret Josephs showed a receipt alleging that her child was called by Louie himself and threatened. Teresa's husband denied all of these claims.

In her podcast, Teresa dismissed any rumors that stated that their marriage was in trouble. She also negated speculations that her marriage with Louie Ruelas being on the rocks might be a potential storyline for the next RHONJ season.

“Believe me, I don't play like that. I play like, what's really going on in my life. I don’t need a storyline like that. I have a lot going on in my life. You know, I have my cooking channel, my YouTube cooking channel, that's doing amazing. I have my podcast with Melissa. I have a lot going on with the children,” she said.

Apart from hosting the Namaste B$tches podcast, which has been nominated for a Wowie Award, Teresa also launched her new cooking channel on YouTube almost a month ago. She was seen making a variety of Italian dishes with her daughters.

Season 13 of RHONJ featured cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. They were accompanied by newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, who was also involved in their fair share of drama. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler joined the cast as "friends" of the housewives.

The series aired every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

