Who is Gabe Bertaccini? Meet Alex Guarnaschelli's co-host on Ciao House

A brand new culinary competition series, Ciao House, is set to premiere on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Food Network. It will feature 10 up-and-coming chefs living together in a Tuscan villa, while also competing against each other in a variety of challenges, testing their culinary skills and pushing them to their limits.

Ciao House is hosted by Food Network veteran Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born chef Gabriele Bertaccini. The latter was raised in Florence, Italy, and learned to cook at a very young age.

He will be seen guiding the ten contestants on their cooking as well as providing feedback and criticism on their dishes.

According to Variety, the show is titled the “Big Brother”-meets-“Under the Tuscan Sun” competition. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Ten rising culinary stars who will live together in an Italian villa and compete against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes."

Ciao House co-host Gabe Bertaccini appears as a regular guest on local and national TV channels

Gabe Bertaccini was born and raised in Florence, Italy, and has been passionate about cooking since he was 13 years old. He is an Italian chef, television personality, and writer, best known for his appearance on the Netflix series, Say I Do.

The host pursued his education at a variety of institutions. Gabe began his training at Buontalenti Institute of Culinary Arts in Regional Italian Cuisine, with a specialty in Tuscan cuisine. He also trained in food and beverage management.

The Ciao House host moved to the United States to pursue his Bachelor of Arts from Arizona State University (Walker Cronkite School of Journalism) and Bachelor of Applied Science in Logistics, Management, and Supply Management.

Gabe began his career as a Culinary Writer in Arcadia News from 2010 to 2012. He worked as a Food and Wine writer for six months in Green Living AZ Magazine.

The chef shifted gears to work as Director of US Market and Sales for over a decade before being promoted to Director of US Relations.

In January 2008, he started his own restaurant, iL TOCCO FOOD, and catering company, Culinary Mischief. Gabe has previously gained sufficient experience in restaurants and hotels, including Grand Hotel Baglioni and Ristorante Sabatini, among others. He is considered one of the most famous culinary chefs in America and is well-known for his Italian dishes.

The Ciao House cast member describes his passion for food and says nothing excites him more than:

"sitting around a dinner table, sharing good food and memorable stories with the very same people i love. This is how I create my memories, one bite at the time."

According to Gabe's website, the chef also contributed as a freelance food writer in several reputed magazines and newspapers. He also appears as a regular guest on local and national TV channels, including NBC and ABC.

On Ciao House, Gabe will accompany host Alex Guarnaschelli to guide the contestants not only on their dishes but also on their strategies and gameplay to select their teams when it comes to challenges.

The host also released the official trailer for the upcoming culinary competition and his Instagram page to update his 124K followers. He said:

"Eat, pray love OR Chianti, cheese and crying? 🤔 Alex and I might have different opinions but one thing we absolutely agree on: the twists and turns under the Tuscan Sun surprised us all."

He continued:

"We truly are so proud of this show and so much work has been put in it. It’s gonna be the newest and biggest cooking competition on TV. LFG team! 😈 The Tuscan Terror."

Ciao House not only promises its viewers delectable dishes and interesting challenges, but it will also provide fans with a lot of drama as the contestants navigate alliances and strategies throughout the course of the competition.

Don't forget to tune into Ciao House season 1 on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

