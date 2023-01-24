Larry Wilmore set to host 2023 Ambie Awards

The audio community was surprised when it was announced that veteran comedian and actor Larry Wilmore is set to host the 2023 Ambie Awards.

This series of awards is given in the podcast industry for two categories. The awards, also known as the Academy Awards, will take place on March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Donald Albright, the chairperson of The Podcast Academy and CEO of Tenderfoot TV, said regarding this announcement:

"Larry’s prolific body of work and unique humor spans the stage, screen and podcasting."

He added that they are lucky to have Wilmore host the awards and that he is an icon in his own right. Donald continued to say that the team and the community cannot wait to see and hear what the 61-year-old comedian will bring to the ceremony.

The previous year saw podcast companies Pineapple Street Studios, Wondery and even Amazon Music take home the big prize for 9/12. This year will see another great set of podcasts competing against each other at the Ambie Awards 2023.

Larry Wilmore was a writer for Into the Night With Rick Dees

Larry Wilmore, regarded as one of the greatest comedians of the current generation, is also a writer, producer, and actor. He served as the Senior Black Correspondent on The Daily Show between 2006 and 2014. This was what effectively got him the fame he currently has.

Born on October 30, 1961, in Los Angeles County, California, Larry Wilmore grew up in suburban Pomona. He was drawn to performing from a very young age while harboring an interest in science fiction and magic.

Wilmore studied theater at California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, but dropped out to pursue acting and stand-up comedy. After initially starting out with small television roles, he eventually settled as a writer for Into the Night With Rick Dees.

The Bernie Mac Show became a breakout show that also earned him an Emmy. Larry's work behind the screen also comprises some huge shows and films, including the pop culture icon The Office.

Speaking about his humble start in comedy, Larry Wilmore said in an interview with Vulture that he thought he was ready to audition at the Comedy Store. The comedian added that during his audition, he lied about his age, noting that he may have been 16 or 17 at the time.

As for his audition, Wilmore said that he went up on the stage and since he had memorized a routine from an old comedy record, he just did impressions. The comedian remembered getting "big laughs."

He said that while he wasn't sure if people knew what he was doing, he did get callbacks from the Comedy Store who said that they loved what he did. They wanted him to go back and showcase for the owner. The showcase was supposed to happen in two weeks, and before that, he remembers "getting sick as a dog."

He recalled that everything that went right the first time only went "horribly wrong" the second time. Wilmore said that the audience didn't laugh at all and added:

"Of course, the owner of the club knows I’m doing someone else’s routine — I didn’t think about that at the time."

Ambie Awards originally began in 2020, and are currently in its third year of operation. The first Ambie Awards also introduced a beautiful golden statue holding a microphone and wearing headphones.

Catch Larry Wilmore at the event on March 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes