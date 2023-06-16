On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Andy Cohen, on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy revealed that Bo Dietl texted him again after the release of the RHONJ season 13 reunion. The private investigator texted he had never investigated any cast member of Real Housewives of New Jersey and also clarified he didn't do any other investigations for Louis.

"I never did any investigations on the cast of the Housewives of New Jersey. I never said that I didn't do any other investigations for Louis," the text read.

This message from Bo Dietl aimed to address the claims made by Teresa Giudice's husband, Louie Ruelas, on the final episode on May 16, 2023. The claims were regarding Dietl's role in investigating the other cast members of RHONJ.

Bo Dietl has denied being hired by Louie Ruelas to investigate the RHONJ cast

Andy Cohen emphasized Bo Dietl's denial by reiterating,

"He's saying Louie didn't hire him to investigate the cast of the Housewives of Jersey so that's a very specific thing to say. He was not officially hired to investigate... Yes, so I just wanted to say that."

Bo Dietl worked as a police officer and detective at the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for two decades before opening his own investigative firm, Bo Dietl & Associates.

The PI got involved in the RHONJ controversy when Louie Ruelas mentioned his name in the finale episode titled Flappers of Fury.

"Like, Bo Dietl, who's, like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group. I'm not talking, like, gossip. There's so much more," Louie said.

However, during the RHONJ reunion finale on June 13, Louie claimed he made it all up in the heat of the moment and has never contacted Bo Dietl to investigate anyone. The castmates found it hard to agree with him and called him out for investigating them.

John and Rachel Fuda accused Louie of investigating his family. He had several proofs as he showed a large yellow packet that allegedly contained the proof. Other RHONJ castmates also chimed in with their personal experiences.

Dietl has previously denied being hired by the Ruelas family.

"The fact is, look, I know Louie and Teresa, I've known 'em for a long time, over the years. I've known them very well, I've been to their home for their housewarming of their home. I'm not part of this Housewives stuff," he said in an interview with ET in May.

"All I really know is, I like Louie and I like Teresa. Now, all of a sudden, he gets into a beef with his brother-in-law, and the next thing he opens his mouth, and the brother-in-law knows he knows me, so what is he gonna say? 'I got the most famous private investigator -- I got dirt on every one of yous.' It was all bologna and it never happened," he added.

No matter how much Louie Ruelas, Teresa Guidice, or Dietl have tried to explain the situation, nobody seems to side with them as even John Hill, co-host on SiriusXM show Radio Andy slammed Louie calling him "The worst person I think ever to be on the Housewife show."

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) reunion part 3 aired on June 13 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

