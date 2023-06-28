RHOC season 17 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality series Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 is all set to air a brand new episode on Wednesday, June 28, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members spending some quality time with each other, while also navigating several issues among themselves. The housewives will be seen trying to resolve their impending differences and hash out gossip and allegations.

Episode 5 of RHOC will see the ladies embark on a few adventurous activities and have fun memories to share with each other. However, rising tensions will cause chaos, which will jeopardize several friendships and relationships for the rest of the installment. With the dynamics slowly taking a turn for the worse, viewers will have to wait and see if they are able to resolve their issues.

The hit Bravo series is among the longest-running Housewives franchises on American television, and the ladies bring more drama with each season. Cast members of season 17 include Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Taylor Armstrong.

What to expect from this week's episode of RHOC?

Season 17 of RHOC has aired several drama-packed episodes over the past few weeks. The cast members have returned with numerous pressing issues and concerns in their bags and take no time to address all of them. The upcoming episode will become the background for several fresh concerns that will be brought up for discussion.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled You Can't DB Serious, reads:

"Tamra takes the women to a ranch in Montana; tensions arise when Heather learns that her career is being dissected; Gina makes a point to connect with Jenn; Emily helps her daughter Annabelle with her aspiring modelling career."

A few preview clips of the upcoming RHOC episode teased what fans can expect. Emily was seen spending time with her daughter Annabelle and enrolling her in a modeling agency. Anabelle posed for a few shots, following which, they interviewed for a brief time. Emily expressed that she was ready to commit to her daughter's career and confessed to wanting to give her a better life.

Meanwhile, the ladies were seen preparing for their trip to Montana, hosted by Tamra. While the latter shopped for their visit to the dude ranch with Heather and Jennifer, Gina was joined in a different shop by Shannon and Emily. Shannon expressed that although Tamra had apologized for her outburst towards her on the boat, she didn't want to sweep things under the rug this time around.

The RHOC ladies also discussed Jennifer's alleged cheating scandal. The previous episode saw Emily confront her for not setting the timeline of her divorce from ex-husband Will Pedranti and her new relationship with boyfriend Ryan, indicating that she potentially cheated on Will.

Gina, for her part, expressed her issues with Jennifer trying to justify her alleged infidelity, and in the preview clip, confessed that she was angry towards her castmate as it triggered her. The star revealed that she was trying to get her ex-husband's felony charges dropped. She further said:

"Hearing Jenn casually talk about this thing that she did that has horrible effects on so many people is a really happy pill to swallow."

Another preview clip saw the RHOC cast members spend time at the dude ranch in Montana. They rode the mechanical bull and had some well-needed fun.

Season 17 of RHOC has seen a lot of drama already, although the premiere aired only four weeks ago. The coming weeks will see the ladies indulge in even more complicated dynamics, which will ignite more feuds and chaos. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how all of it pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

