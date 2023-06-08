Who is Will Pedranti? Meet the biotech entrepreneur who runs RHOC star Jennifer's family business

RHOC season 17 premiered on Bravo this Wednesday, May 7 and fans were shocked to learn how newcomer Jennifer still shared a home with her ex-husband, William (Will) Pedranti. The duo, who were married for more than 18 years, share five kids amongst them. William lives in Oklahama where he is currently managing Jennifer's family business.

Apparantely, the latter's family is a fan of William; they even reportedly pointed fingers at her at the time of the ex-couple's divorce. As a biotech entrepreneur, William has founded many companies like the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and IACTA Pharmaceuticals. He currently serves as the CEO of Visgenx and is a Partner of PENG Life Science Ventures, which he also co-founded.

RHOC star Jennifer divorced Will Pedranti after he refused to move to Orange County with her

Will is originally from Ladera Ranch, California, and holds a business entrepreneurship degree from University of South California. He also has law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta sorority.

He initially worked as an attorney for the Latham & Watkins LLP for three years before switching to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, where he served as the Vice President and a member of the executive committee. Since then, William has worked for biotech companies as well as law firms like Gordon & Rees LLP, where he was awarded the status of a Partner.

After a five year long stint at his founded company Scilex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., he also served at the board member of the Inflammatory Response Research, Inc and the Just C, Inc. Currently, William is developing gene therapy for degenerative retinal disorders as the CEO of Visgenx.

He often works as an advisor for many life sciences companies. According to his wife and RHOC cast member Jennifer, William refused to move out of Oklahoma with their kids to the Orange County. This caused a lot of fights between the couple and they eventually divorced in 2021.

Jennifer and Will still share the same house

As revealed in RHOA, Jennifer lives in the duo's shared house in Orange County while Will resides in Oklahoma. When he visits the city, Jennifer moves out of the home for some days and goes to live with her boyfriend Ryan. Will's clothes are still present in the family closet and Ryan was seen joking about wearing some of those in the premiere episode.

The shared house is worth $2.4 million, according to Bustle, and Jennifer currently lives on the property with her five kids, two dogs, two guinea pigs, two fishes, one mama cat, and five foster kittens.

Jennifer told her other RHOC castmates that her family was shocked after learning that she and her now ex-husband were seperating. Her father even pointed fingers at her and blamed her so much that she was planning to go back to William initially. Jennifer's family specially gave her an intervention to stop the divorce.

In this season of RHOC, Gina will tell the other ladies that Jennifer cheated on her ex-husband and that was why the couple split up. She hints in the trailer that there was a cheater in their relationship, but does not tell who. The same allegation will cause a fight between Jennifer and her good friend Tamra.

New episodes of RHOC season 17 will air on Bravo every Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET.

