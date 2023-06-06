Who is Allan Kassenoff? Attorney placed on leave of absence as late wife Catherine Kassenoff's video goes viral

A heartbreaking video showing terminally ill Catherine Kassenoff being psychologically abused by her husband Allan Kassenoff is now making its rounds online, leaving netizens shocked. The clips in the video, shared by @therobbieharvey on TikTok were filmed by Catherine, a former federal prosecutor and family court activist from Westchester, and suggested that the abuse drove her to commit assisted suicide.

Trigger Warning: This article contains written and graphic descriptions of abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Alan Kassenoff deserves to be famous Alan Kassenoff deserves to be famous https://t.co/NPImk8Dqro

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, Catherine, who was battling breast cancer, shared her final message through a Facebook post, stating:

"It is with a profound heartbreak, that I hope none of you ever experience, that I am writing my last post ever. Today, I will be ending my own life. I will be doing so in a dignified and idyllic setting in Europe. There are simply no other options left."

She explained that the "unbearable pain" of losing her children during their divorce proceedings, coupled with being diagnosed with cancer for a third time left her with "no other options." Along with her note, the former prosecutor shared a Dropbox link containing evidence to prove her side of the story.

Who is Allan Kassenoff? Details about the case explored as the attorney is placed on a leave of absence

Robbie Harvey @therobbieharvey This is Allan Kassenoff… and his wife has terminal cancer. But he didn’t care and the abuse was relentless. And the end of this story is heartbreaking. This is Allan Kassenoff… and his wife has terminal cancer. But he didn’t care and the abuse was relentless. And the end of this story is heartbreaking. https://t.co/6aT9hlkyOH

According to his profile, Allan is a trial attorney with over 20 years of experience in technology and industry sectors. He primarily handles patent litigations, intellectual property-related cases, ANDA Hatch-Waxman litigation, and post-issuance patent proceedings.

Allan Kassenoff studied chemical engineering in his undergrad before he attended Law School at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1998.

Both Catherine and Allan Kassenoff were New York-based attorneys, but Catherine quit her job to raise their daughters. Since then, she was diagnosed with cancer three times and is seen bedridden in several of the videos. The footage shows Allan harshly criticizing his wife and daughter, yelling and using abusive language.

The estranged couple had a rough relationship. In her final post, Catherine detailed her last four years, when Allan tried to have her arrested on several occasions, many of which she claimed were on false charges.

She suggested that Allan Kassenoff used all resources available at his hand to discredit her, separate her from her children, and take away her properties. In December 2021. She was arrested on false charges that were later dropped in March 2022.

In her final note, Catherine blamed her husband and the corrupt Westchester County court system - which gave several unfair rulings, psychological evaluations, and favoritism. She shared all the evidence in a DropBox link.

As the story gained traction, the law firm employing Allan Kassenoff, Greenberg Traurig issued a statement on Facebook stating that they would be conducting an internal investigation and added that Kassenoff would be taking a voluntary leave of absence.

In her final message, Catherine urged people to save her children from abuse. According to News12, a vigil celebrating her life was held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Stanz Café in Larchmont, Westchester.

Allan Kassenoff has not commented on the development.

