“Camille is my lawyer”: Johnny Depp fans launch new merch for attorney Camille Vasquez post Amber Heard trial

Following the defamation trial's verdict in early June that favored Johnny Depp, his attorney Camille Vasquez became a breakout star from the lawsuit's media coverage. Thanks to the pro-Depp supporters' deep admiration for the attorney, a lot of merchandise with Vasquez's likeness and her quotes has come up on the internet.

As Camille Vasquez is set to represent Depp again in another legal case, the trend over the merchandise has also risen on social media. Some of the merchandise has sold thousands of units, as evident by the ratings they receive in the listings on e-commerce platforms like Etsy.

With the upcoming trial of Gregg "Rocky" Brooks' allegations against Depp, Vasquez's return to the courtroom for Depp is highly anticipated by her admirers.

Merch based on Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez went viral

Following the hype over Camille Vasquez, merchandise based on the lawyer and her popular phrases from the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial have gone viral. These products include merchandise like t-shirts, sweatshirts, stickers, candles, coffee mugs, and acrylic cups, amongst others.

While the majority of the t-shirts read "Camille is my lawyer," a few products also have the quote: "Camille Vasquez for President." At the same time, other topwear featured the attorney's viral quote from the cross-questioning of Amber Heard during the trial.

A few badges and t-shirts also carried the phrase, "Objection, Hearsay." According to hundreds of listings on Etsy, Vasquez's likeness and quotes have been featured in mouse pads, laptop decals, notepads, and more.

The smaller items like stickers were available for around $2 and went up to $6 and even $10 for a few laptop decals. Meanwhile, the t-shirts ran from $6 to over $35 per unit.

On Etsy, the weirdest yet unique item featuring the 37-year-old lawyer was an unscented candle that had already sold over 600 pieces at the time of publishing.

The item, from a seller named Texrah, referred to and portrayed Vasquez as a literal 'Saint' and claimed to be a "Celebrity Prayer Devotional Parody Candle." At $14.95, the candle has almost sold out as of now and has primarily fetched a perfect score of 5-star ratings from the customers.

The description of the candle on the product page mentioned:

"Introducing Saint Camille! She's the ultimate "Cross Boss" in the Johnny Depp defamation case. This prayer candle is the perfect way to show your adoration for this sharp and feisty, legal powerhouse."

As of now, there are over 700 products based on Camille Vasquez's interaction in the defamation trial. It remains to be seen if more items like these will prop up on Etsy when she represents Johnny Depp in the assault lawsuit by Gregg "Rocky" Brooks.

