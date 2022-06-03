Who is Gregg Brooks? Johnny Depp set to go on trial again for allegedly assaulting crew member

American actor Johnny Depp will once again be present in court for a trial where he is accused of allegedly assaulting a film crew member, Gregg Brooks, in 2017.

After the 58-year-old actor won the high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Brooks' lawyer Pat Harris told media outlet The Sun that his client's case has no relevance to the jury's decision in the stars' case.

He said:

“Brooks' case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship. It is about the assault of a hard-working film crew member by the star of the production. Mr. Brooks looks forward to his day in court."

Brooks filed a personal injury case against Johnny Depp in Los Angeles County Superior Courts - Stanley Mosk Courthouse - on July 6, 2018. The trial has been postponed so far, and Camille Vasquez, who represented Depp in his most recent defamation case, is also listed as his attorney for the future case.

What happened between Gregg Brooks and Johnny Depp?

Gregg Rocky Brooks filed a lawsuit against Johnny Depp in 2018 for assault and battery. Brooks alleges Depp was intoxicated, screamed obscenities in his face and punched him twice on the set of 'City of Lies'.

Gregg Brooks, who was the movie location manager working with Depp on the set of City of Lies, based on the death of the rapper Notorious B.I.G., was allegedly punched by the actor twice in 2017.

Brooks stated that he told the director of City of Lies that they needed to wrap everything up for the day and that Depp’s next take needed to be his last.

According to Brooks, Johnny Depp allegedly grew irrational, and despite Rocky's efforts to get protection from an LAPD officer, Depp struck him and yelled:

“Who the f*** are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.”

Brooks claims that after being hit twice in the ribs, he did not respond, even as Depp continued to yell:

"I'll give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now."

The lawsuit claims that Depp resumed his verbal assault until security removed him from the scene. Brooks also stated in his claim that his breath smelled strongly of alcohol during the incident.

In his defense to the complaint, Johnny Depp claimed Brooks was harmed as a consequence of "self-defense/defense of others." Brooks, according to the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor, "provoked" the acts that caused him pain.

At the time, Variety reported that Brooks was sacked after refusing to sign a non-sue agreement with the production. According to Harris, Brooks later sought to downplay the event, knowing that aggravating the issue might affect him professionally. Nonetheless, according to Harris, the information spread throughout the location manager world, and Brooks found it hard to find work.

Brooks is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Johnny Depp recently won a multi-million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor sued the Aquaman actress over an op-ed article she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post.

