WATCH: Joe Biden falls off bike while riding near beach home in Delaware

On Saturday, June 18, 46th US President Joe Biden fell from his bike while riding near his residence at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Biden was reportedly in the Atlantic Coast town to celebrate his 45th wedding anniversary with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

According to the Associated Press, the accident occurred around Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach as the 79-year-old President fell from his bike. He reportedly came to a halt to greet a crowd at the time before falling during his attempt to dismount the bike.

Secret service officers rushed to aid Biden after he fell. The pictures snapped by the local press reveal that the US President wore a bike helmet and riding gloves. However, he had no knee or elbow guard.

What did President Joe Biden say about his fall during his bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware?

As per videos of the incident obtained by the local press, Biden wanted to greet the bystanders who had come to see him on his biking route. The crowd reportedly wished the President "Happy Father's Day" before he eventually fell down from his bike just moments later. The incident fetched audible gasps from the group.

According to the footage of the fall, Joe Biden was able to stand up after being on the ground for approximately 10 seconds. As he stood up, the crowd proceeded to cheer him. The Daily Mail UK revealed that the President, after the tumble which occurred at around 9:30 am, said to everyone:

"I'm good."

He continued with his interaction with the crowd without missing a beat. Right after the incident, a White House official clarified that Joe Biden's foot got caught in the pedal leading him to fall when trying to dismount. The President confirmed the same when he said at the time:

"I got my foot caught."

The President's foot was reportedly caught in the toe clip of the left pedal. According to the official, Biden did not have any injuries or scruffs. He also did not require any medical assistance. At the time, the 79-year-old Scranton native, was riding alongside his wife, First Lady Jill Biden. She missed Biden's fall but joined her husband moments later. The President stopped to address the crowd and the press.

As per CNN, following his fall from the bike on Saturday, Joe Biden answered a child's query about what it is like to administer a country. The President jokingly replied:

"Oh, it's like any other job. Some parts are easy, some parts are hard."

While answering the press, Biden was asked about his feeling regarding the gun control legislation progress across the country. In his response, the President expressed his appreciation for the state of Delaware's decision to ban assault weapons.

Right before leaving the site of the incident on his bike, Biden told the crowd:

"Alright guys, see you."

As expected, the President's tumble divided social media into two camps. While many made light-hearted fun of the situation and appreciated him for being a good sport, others mocked him.

