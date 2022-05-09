"That's a real FLOTUS": Netizens shower praise on Jill Biden as she makes surprise visit to Ukraine

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, recently made a surprise visit to eastern Slovakia on Sunday and met the Ukrainian refugees. It was a part of the last day of her tour of Romania and Slovakia to visit the U.S. servicemen deployed there alongside the women and children who escaped the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Biden showed her support for the people and visited a school that is currently a temporary shelter. She also met Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska. Biden said:
"I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine."
Jill also spoke to the refugee families, volunteers, and local authority workers at a refugee center in the eastern Slovak city of Kosice, one of the major transit points for over 400,000 Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the border to Slovakia since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on February 24.
Netizens react to Jill Biden's visit to Ukraine
The FLOTUS' actions were praised by the public on social media:
According to the United Nations, around 5.8 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. While speaking to Jill Biden, Viktoria Kutocha, a teacher from the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod traveling with her 7-year-old daughter, said:
"When the war started, we understood that nowhere in Ukraine is safe."
Biden asked Kutocha how she explained the war to the children, and Kutocha replied:
"It's tough to explain. I only said there is a war, and I cannot explain because I do not know myself."
Jill then visited a local school attended by refugee children. She wished a happy Mother’s Day to all the women at the school and stated that the hearts of the American people are with the mothers of Ukraine.
Biden is on a three to four-day visit to Europe to meet the refugee families in Romania and Slovakia. She traveled around 15 miles from Vysne Nemecke to Uzhhorod.
This is the first time that a United States first lady has visited a war zone since Laura Bush, who visited Afghanistan in 2005 and 2008, due to her interest and support for Afghan women.
Meanwhile, Jill has previously accompanied her husband, Joe Biden, on a trip to Baghdad, Iraq, in 2010.