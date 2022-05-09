×
"That's a real FLOTUS": Netizens shower praise on Jill Biden as she makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Jill Biden showed her support for the Ukrainian people and visited a school that is currently a temporary shelter (Image via Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 09, 2022 01:16 AM IST
Feature

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, recently made a surprise visit to eastern Slovakia on Sunday and met the Ukrainian refugees. It was a part of the last day of her tour of Romania and Slovakia to visit the U.S. servicemen deployed there alongside the women and children who escaped the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Biden showed her support for the people and visited a school that is currently a temporary shelter. She also met Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska. Biden said:

"I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine."
This Mother’s Day, I wanted to be with Ukrainian mothers and their children. Over the last few months, far too many Ukrainians have had to flee their homes – forcing them to leave behind their loved ones. https://t.co/zjtMv5ey0B

Jill also spoke to the refugee families, volunteers, and local authority workers at a refugee center in the eastern Slovak city of Kosice, one of the major transit points for over 400,000 Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the border to Slovakia since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on February 24.

On this Mother’s Day, my heart is with you, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and all of the brave and resilient mothers of Ukraine. https://t.co/tCMXCXhgiY

Netizens react to Jill Biden's visit to Ukraine

The FLOTUS' actions were praised by the public on social media:

BREAKING: First lady Jill Biden crossed the border into Ukraine, making an unannounced visit to the country amid Russia’s ongoing invasion. She met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, who had not appeared in public since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion. washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/…
The moment First Ladies Jill Biden 🇺🇸 and Olena Zelenska 🇺🇦met today in Uzhhorod, Ukraine https://t.co/9UsdBBA6Eh
NEWS: surprise visit by @FLOTUS to Ukraine and a surprise appearance by Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, who has been in hiding since the start of the Russian invasion https://t.co/wrHAyEb57x
There is nothing more like @FLOTUS than spending her Mother's Day standing up for the mothers of Ukraine. twitter.com/MeidasTouch/st…
“We understand what it takes for the U.S. First Lady to come here during a war, where the military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day, even today,” Olena Zelenska told @Flotus in Ukraine. nytimes.com/live/2022/05/0… https://t.co/EinrenPJCG
Uzhhorod, Ukraine — Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to meet with Olena Zelenska, the wife of the Ukrainian president, at a school near the Slovakian border. Zelenska has been in hiding with the couple’s children.nytimes.com/live/2022/05/0… https://t.co/6dZmDrXMyS
Good morning to readers!Kyiv remains in Ukrainian hands. And in the southwest corner of Ukraine, a notable meeting: U.S. First Lady Jill Biden has crossed into the country at war to meet with Ukraine's Olena Zelenska.
Thank you, @FLOTUS, for the powerful gesture of spending Mother’s Day in Ukraine, visiting with refugees and meeting with First Lady Olena Zelenska to express US support. 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 https://t.co/og7oBHArJu
When two First Ladies meet. Note the eye contact. Note the presence. Beyond the bouquet there is the connection of Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska. #MothersDay in Ukraine. An unannounced visit in a war zone. https://t.co/LPWoxsmcdR
Dr. Jill Biden is in Ukraine today.WHAT A BADASS.

According to the United Nations, around 5.8 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. While speaking to Jill Biden, Viktoria Kutocha, a teacher from the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod traveling with her 7-year-old daughter, said:

"When the war started, we understood that nowhere in Ukraine is safe."

Biden asked Kutocha how she explained the war to the children, and Kutocha replied:

"It's tough to explain. I only said there is a war, and I cannot explain because I do not know myself."
Jill Biden speaks with Ukrainian children who fled to Slovakia following the Russian-Ukraine conflict (Image via Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images)
Jill then visited a local school attended by refugee children. She wished a happy Mother’s Day to all the women at the school and stated that the hearts of the American people are with the mothers of Ukraine.

Biden is on a three to four-day visit to Europe to meet the refugee families in Romania and Slovakia. She traveled around 15 miles from Vysne Nemecke to Uzhhorod.

This is the first time that a United States first lady has visited a war zone since Laura Bush, who visited Afghanistan in 2005 and 2008, due to her interest and support for Afghan women.

Meanwhile, Jill has previously accompanied her husband, Joe Biden, on a trip to Baghdad, Iraq, in 2010.

