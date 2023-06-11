"It flabbergasted me": RHOC star Heather Dubrow opened up about Gina Kirschenheiter's comments in season 17 premiere

The much-awaited Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired its premiere episode on Bravo on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. It documented the start of the ladies embarking on an adventurous journey, navigating multiple dynamics all at once. While some cast members brought back impending issues to be resolved, others formed newer friendships.

In the RHOC season 17 premiere, Heather addressed concerns about her dwindling relationship and friendship with fellow castmate Gina. She expressed that the two were great friends last year, but Gina had been MIA since then. When the star spoke to the latter about the same, Gina felt that the event wasn't fabulous to match Heather's standards.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Heather reflected on Gina's comments and said:

"I feel like Gina should know me better than what was portrayed. It flabbergasted me."

The Bravo series aired an interesting premiere, promising new dramas and fun. Cast members of season 17 include Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Taylor Armstrong.

Heather Dubrow dishes on her friendship with RHOC castmate Gina Kirschenheiter

The RHOC season 17 premiere episode began with Heather speaking to her husband, Terry Dubrow, about her friendship with Gina, which was not as strong as it was before. The reality star expressed how she never got invited to her friend's events and decided she wasn't going to put in much effort.

When Heather finally addressed her concerns to Gina, the latter explained that she'd been busy with her own life. The latter further reasoned that she wouldn't invite her castmate to her events because it wasn't "fabulous" for Heather.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Heather explained that the comment made her re-think her equation with her RHOC castmate. Elaborating on how she and Gina spent quality time together, the star said:

"I mean, the season ended last year and we were still hanging out together. I put together lunches for everyone, we all hung out together."

Heather further expressed that she had Gina and her parents over for dinner and spent a lot of time together, having a great time. She then said:

"So it was really lovely and I felt like we had all this time together... and then I never heard from her or saw her again and, in watching the first episode, I was like, hmm... maybe I have to re-think what happened there."

In the RHOC premiere episode, Heather was upset at Gina for not inviting her to her "Fancy Pants" event, where fellow castmate Emily was also present. In a confessional, Gina said:

"Heather Dubrow does not want to come to a dive bar where they are not serving food. Heather Dubrow wants to be invited to the dive bar so that she can say no. (laughs) It's the truth."

Speaking to the outlet, Heather revealed that she had PTSD from filming the season. Expressing that it wasn't an easy season for her as she had a lot going on in her life, she said:

"You don’t tell everyone’s stories for them, but you are still dealing with those things and so that, and two kids going to college and being involved in this group… it’s a lot....I could very easily sit here and say, I had a terrible season and everyone was mean to me and it was just the worst."

Season 17 of RHOC promises a fair share of entertainment and drama for viewers. The installment has already aired an interesting premiere with the cast navigating their personal and professional lives. As the season progresses, more issues will rock the ship, leading to more issues and conflicts. Thus, viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode this Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

