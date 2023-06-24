“Not in 10 years”- Tamra Judge opens up about her equation with RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi 

On-and-off feuds between Tamra Judge and Gretchen Rossi dominated the headlines during many seasons of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." After leaving the show in season 8, Gretchen Rossi made an appearance in season 12.

In the wake of this, she officially quit the show and devoted herself to her family.

Tamra Judge recently participated in a question-and-answer interview with BravoTV.com where she discussed the show's ongoing conversations.

During this, Judge was asked if she had spoken to Rossi after Rossi left the show. In response, Tamra said:

“Nope. Not in 10 years.”

While Judge does not want to talk to Rossi, Heather Dubrow still keeps in touch with her. It has been reported that both reality TV stars have hung out together before, like in November 2022.

As a result, this incident was brought up during the "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, where Judge said she doesn't hold an opinion about Heather's friendship with Rossi.

A discussion with Gretchen Rossi about her situation with Tamra Judge

Back in 2021, Gretchen Rossi gave "Us Weekly" an interview discussing her relationship with Judge. According to her:

“I’ve not had any communication with her — praise the Lord for that. Thankfully, we don’t really live in the same community, so I don’t have to run into her or anything like that. I really don’t hold grudges, whatever, [let] bygones be bygones, I’m in such a better place in my life than I was dealing with all that on Housewives.”

In addition, Gretchen mentioned the following:

"After I was off the show, I think a lot of people just thought, ‘Oh, it’s just Gretchen and Tamra that have issues.’ But clearly, she had issues with, like, almost every single other person on that show, you know? And we saw this last season, I mean, for goodness sake, her best friend Shannon and her [are] no longer friends.”

Further, she explained how Tamra is the one with the most drama and controversy whenever she has a feud with her friends.

The Tamra Judge-Gretchen Rossi feud

Despite many on-and-off feuds between the two stars, Tamra Judge revealed in her book, "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It," that Rossi kissed someone during season 4 when Rossi was engaged to Jeff Beitzel.

Following this revelation, Judge and Gretchen Rossi's relationship never recovered.

Judge wrote in the book:

"Gretchen and I were good for a while. The problem was, Vicki [Gunvalson], Jeana Keough and I were out at an event at the St. Regis one night, and we saw Gretchen there with this younger guy, sitting on his lap and kissing him."

Beitzel was suffering from cancer before his death, and this cheating scandal made headlines for some time. The rumors of Rossi being involved with a man started to circulate after this, but she repeatedly denied the claims.

Currently, Rossi is dating Slade Smiley, with whom she shares a daughter named Skylar Gray Smiley.

On Bravo, fans can catch up on all of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 17 episodes.

Poll : 0 votes