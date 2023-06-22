What is the Malibu country controversy? Andy Cohen references the incident to a potential Heather Dubrow X Taylor Armstrong feud

As part of her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Heather Dubrow talked about different aspects of what's going on in The Real Housewives of Orange County. She was also asked what she thinks of Taylor Armstrong's acting and if Heather Dubrow is looking forward to watching her upcoming movie.

Heather responded by explaining that it is up to Taylor whether or not she invites her. Afterward, Andy pointed out that Heather Dubrow and Taylor's situation is going to be addressed on the show in various ways. Additionally, he mentioned about “Malibu Country situation on the horizon.” Heather agreed, stating:

“But I have to say I actually thought she did a really good job and Lauren Jackson who I actually met through this show, weirdly a number of years ago, did such a great job. I thought she did well.”

WWHL @BravoWWHL @HeatherDubrow #RHOC We've got a Malibu Country situation on the horizon! We've got a Malibu Country situation on the horizon! 🍊 @HeatherDubrow #RHOC https://t.co/81aAgh4fS7

While Andy added "more to come" at the end of the conversation, it appeared there was some upcoming feud to be seen in the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, the reference Andy made during the conversation is from years ago. Heather and Gretchen got into a long feud regarding the role they were offered by Malibu Country back in 2013.

The reference that Andy used, “Malibu Country situation,” was that Heather was offered a guest appearance in the sitcom. Gretchen also shared how she also got an offer on the same show. The controversy arose when Tamra Barney's dress shopping trip was planned, and many thought Gretchen was lying and making an excuse not to attend, which led to a great deal of debate.

Heather Dubrow's perspective on the role that Gretchen Rossi and she were offered

According to Heather Dubrow, Gretchen Christine Rossi lied during season 8 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The former mentioned in part two of the reunion that Gretchen's day of going to the shoot happened to be the day that no filming was taking place.

Gretchen then showed her mail from the show to prove her point. In light of all that, here is what Heather Dubrow shared about the situation after this:

"Gretchen had asked if I believed the Malibu County producers were intentionally pitting us against each other. My answer was 'No, these are two separate roles from different areas of the production. I was called by the exec producers and you were called by casting for a different type of role.' I was trying to explain there was no conspiracy here."

In addition, Heather Dubrow added:

"I'm sorry Gretchen thinks I feel in any way competitive with her. This is hardly the case. I've always been very supportive of her and her many endeavors. I just didn't like how she used a role that was written off the show as a manipulative tool against Tamra. Period. Gretchen can keep deflecting this into something else, but that's the truth."

Taylor Armstrong's upcoming film is titled The Squad/Miami

There is not much information provided about Taylor's role in the upcoming movie, but according to a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she is learning acting from acting coach Lauren Jackson. According to the episode, Taylor is preparing her lines with Lauren and Heather's help.

Lauren has shared many tips and tricks throughout the show regarding how Taylor Armstrong can improve her acting.

As of now, the duo have a good relationship with each other. However, according to the recent WWHL episode featuring Heather and her reaction to Taylor's upcoming movie, a feud is brewing.

Bravo will air the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on June 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes