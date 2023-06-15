"I’m so happy": Fans excited to see Taylor Armstrong make her RHOC debut after leaving RHOBH

Taylor Armstrong is back on the Real Housewives franchise! The 52-year-old popular TV personality was a part of the RHOBH series from 2010 to 2013, making guest appearances later on. After quitting the show, she went on the RHUGT with the other housewives in June 2022 and met Tamra Judge there.

In episode 2 of RHOC, which aired on Wednesday, June 14, Taylor debuted on RHOC as Tamra’s friend on Gina Kirschenheiter’s “Last Fla-mingle party.” The ladies were excited and happy to meet Taylor, who has become the first housewife to make a city transition.

Tamra introduced Taylor Armstrong as her bestie, saying they connected well on the RHUGT trip.

"I love Taylor, she’s so much fun… She really is the sweetest person I know," she said.

In an interview with Bravo, Taylor admitted that RHOBH was more challenging than RHOC as the cast members had so much going on in their lives. Fans were excited to see Taylor make a return on the franchise.

Fans think Taylor Armstrong will bring more storylines to RHOC

Taylor was known for her quirky personality on RHOBH, her witty comebacks, and her extravagant parties. Now, it has been hinted in the trailer that she will have a fight with Heather, as the latter says,

"For you to sh*t talk my career? F*ck you."

Heather admitted in Bravo Con that she did not have a good time with Taylor initially, but they are "working on" their issues. Fans are excited about the storylines she is bringing to the RHOC series to "save" it.

ronnie @ronnie2029 Taylor Armstrong is here and it’s time for her to work for that Orange baby #RHOC Taylor Armstrong is here and it’s time for her to work for that Orange baby #RHOC https://t.co/uPG4fMd3Ri

Jamesee (James-E) @thjaychristian #RHOC Omggg yesss Taylor the actress ! Congratulations !! Omggg yesss Taylor the actress ! Congratulations !! 😌😌 #RHOC

Taylor Armstrong was a victim of domestic abuse

Taylor appeared on RHOBH from 2010 to 2013 and made headlines when she filed for divorce against her husband of six years ahead of the season 2 premiere. She claimed that Russell had abused her verbally and physically, even giving her an orbital fracture.

Russell committed suicide just a month after filing for divorce. She revealed in an interview:

"Kennedy (her daughter) was my first and foremost concern and I just day by day is all I can tell you. It was one disappointment after the other, as things were unfolding. I would just get calls from the attorneys and it was never anything positive."

She moved to Orange County in 2014 after marrying attorney Bluher. Taylor has also written a memoir on surviving domestic violence, titled Hiding From Reality: My Story of Love, Loss and Finding the Courage Within.

Fans can watch Taylor Armstrong on RHOC, which airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. The episodes of the season will be uploaded on Peacock streaming application one day after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes