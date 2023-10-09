Southern Charm Season 9: Top scandals unfolded and anticipation for finale episodes

Southern Charm Season 9 is a reality series that explores the exquisite lifestyle of single socialites in Charleston. Originally streaming on the Bravo network, the series premiered on September 14, 2023, with a mix of returning and new cast members, bringing much more drama. As the season finale approaches, numerous scandals and secrets have unfolded in Season 9.

The Southern Charm Season 9 trailer itself showcased many rumors, secret hookups, a pregnancy scare, relationship drama, and new love stories. The series is one of the best TV shows of all time, offering a glimpse into the lives of certain people in a small town. Many Charleston elites invited the show's crew into their homes, giving viewers a peek into the inner circle of socialite life.

Top Scandals in Southern Charm Season 9

Kathryn Dennis' Exit from Southern Charm Season 9

One of the main cast members of Southern Charm Season 9 is Kathryn Dennis. In January 2023, she announced via an interview with People that she would not be returning to Southern Charm. She said,

"It hasn't always been easy, but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)."

Another cast member, Madison LeCroy, expressed her disappointment in an interview with Amazon, saying,

"I'm not happy about it, honestly. I think a lot of us are really sad. I mean, do we have a show without her?"

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair in Southern Charm Season 9

In March, US Weekly broke the news that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair, despite Tom's long-term relationship with Ariana Madix. To confirm the dramatic events happening behind the scenes, Craig Conover, in a podcast on Blea titled "It's Complicated," mentioned that some might think the crew copied Vanderpump, but they didn't. He said,

"We have a pretty crazy season on Southern Charm. I was like, everyone is going to think we copied Vanderpump, but we … didn't."

Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green Controversy

In an unexpected turn of events this season, Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green hooked up between Season 8 and Season 9, leaving Olivia Flowers shocked. Olivia expressed her feelings of betrayal on ETonline, saying,

"Honestly, my head's still spinning from it. I haven't honestly processed a lot of things from the season, so I feel like watching it back, I'm going to be as surprised as the viewers, because I haven't caught up with the reality of it."

Olivia had dated Austen in Season 8 and recently ended their relationship. Initially, Taylor didn't accept the rumor, but Austen turned it into a fact through a game of semantics. Taylor and Olivia were former best friends.

Paige DeSorbo Not Ready for Commitment with Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover had a strong relationship for a while, but her recent statement indicated that she is not ready for commitment yet. In Season 9, Taylor Ann Green accused Paige of cheating on Craig, but Paige told Heavy that she was not ready to take further steps in their relationship. She said,

"I think because we're on reality TV, and people watch us every so often, every couple of months they're like, 'Oh, it's been a couple of years,' when I'm like, 'No, no, it's still been the same year.' So we've only been dating for two years, and I still like my life the way it is."

With all the drama and scandals of affairs going on, viewers can expect the main cast members to make decisions in Southern Charm Season 9 on how to handle such allegations without tarnishing their family names.