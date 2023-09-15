Southern Charm season 9 complete schedule: All episodes and when they release, explained

Southern Charm season 9 has already begun airing. The Bravo reality TV series is back with the ninth season, nearly a year after season 8 concluded on October 13, 2022. Created by Bryan Kestner and Whitney Sudler-Smith, Southern Charm debuted on the network on March 3, 2014.

As per Bravo, the official summary of the series reads:

“The notoriously closed society of Charleston, South Carolina unlocks the gates of their centuries-old plantation homes for a real-life look at how modern-day Southern aristocracy lives. Get charmed by the social scene which is bound by tradition and ostentation unlike any other culture in America, through a group of the city's most charismatic gentlemen and their Southern belle equals.”

It is believed Southern Charm season 9 will take this theme forward and see the drama between OG star Shep Rose and her former flame Taylor Ann Green continue, among others.

Southern Charm season 9: Episode count and release details

Season 9 reportedly will have 15–17 episodes if the trend set by the last five seasons is to be followed. However, if IMDb's listing is to be believed, the ninth season of Southern Charm will have 10 episodes.

The first episode has already premiered on September 14. Titled Vows, Vendettas, and V*brators, the synopsis reads:

“The Charmers celebrate Madison's marriage to her Prince Charming, but everyone isn't in a festive mood; Austen comes face-to-face with multiple exes; Craig gets caught in the crossfire of an icy reunion between Shep and Taylor.”

The timeline of the rest of the episodes, as per IMDb, is as follows:

Episode 2: September 21

Episode 3: September 28

Episode 4: October 5

Episode 5: October 12

Episode 6: October 19

Episode 7: October 26

Episode 8: November 2

Episode 9: November 9

Episode 10: November 16

Southern Charm season 9 is set to conclude on December 21, just before Christmas, if there are five more episodes.

As per reports, the ninth season of the Bravo reality show stars Shep Rose, Venita Aspen, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte, Olivia Flowers, and Taylor Ann Green in the main cast. The newbies that have joined them include Rodrigo Reyes, Jarrett Thomas, and Rod Razavi.

What to expect in Southern Charm Season 9

Southern Charm season 9 is expected to deal with former lovers Olivia Flowers and Austen Kroll. At the start of the ongoing season, Olivia made it clear that she didn’t want any connection with Austen. She and Taylor eventually confronted their respective former boyfriends on the show.

The dilly-dally friendship between Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen may get some footage too. In several interviews, they gave confusing statements about their revived bond, which may get clarity this time.

Now Madison may not be tight pals with Venita but is back with Leva Bonaparte, as the latter raised a toast at Madison’s post-wedding bash with Brett Randle in Charleston.

Next up are Austen and Shep, who are not on speaking terms with their exes, but they have a buddy in Craig Conover. The trio was seen buying things for Madison-Brett’s event and sharing good talk. On the other hand, Austen and Shep’s respective former girlfriends, Olivia and Taylor, appear to be close pals again.

The other feuds, friendships, and relationships that will get screen space are those of Austen and Taylor, Taylor and Craig, and Austen and Madison.

The upcoming episode of Southern Charm season 9 will hit Bravo on Thursday, September 21 at 9 pm ET. Viewers can stream it on Peacock the next day.