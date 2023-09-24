“I think there’s a true love there”: Southern Charm star Craig Conover on Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green's friendship

Recently, Southern Charm cast member Craig Conover shared his thoughts on the friendship between Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green. Even though he did mention that their relationship is "too messy," Craig Conover still believes that they have a great bond with each other and that their love for one another is quite evident.

In an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 20, Craig Conover shared the following comments:

“I think there’s a true love there. I’m not saying that they’re in love, but I think they love each other like brother [and] sister.”

Craig Conover also talked about the relationships that Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll had in 2022 when Green was dating Shep and Kroll was dating Olivia Flowers. Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green’s friendship grew stranger during this time, especially after they both broke up with their partners.

As Green's relationship with Rose ended back in July 2022, Olivia and Kroll's breakup was revealed during the season 8 reunion. The following was also shared by Craig Conover:

“Austen and Olivia [breaking up] was mostly Austen’s fault that it was weird.”

Additionally, it created quite a stir when it was revealed that Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green hooked up during season nine of the show.

Craig Conover's shock over Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green's hookup

Craig Conover then shared how shocked he was when he discovered both stars' hookup secrets. According to Craig:

“In another world, if [Taylor] and Austen had started to date before her and Shep, I think it would’ve been a clean relationship. I remember warning him, like, ‘Hey, this might not be the best idea to be spending this much time with Taylor.’”

The following was also mentioned by him:

“But they said that they were just friends. Shep admitted [the Austen-Taylor connection] felt like a life raft to Taylor. It was his way of staying connected. I was shocked to see how uncomfortable Austen gets in this moment. And you’re just hoping that it’s not true because I feel like our friendship [is] in a great place. where there’s smoke, a lot of times there’s fire.”

Craig Conover also explained how he believes Shep and Green have a connection that will never fade away and that they will always love each other no matter what happens. Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll's relationship was quite the topic back in March, but neither star revealed anything at the time.

According to US Weekly, Green even revealed to Olivia that she and Kroll have never had s*x. Green did mention to the other cast members of the show that she and Kroll had shared a kiss after some denial.

Also, at the beginning of this month, Madison LeCroy shared that she believed if Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green got together, they “would make a good couple.”

In addition, two episodes of Southern Charm season 9 have already been released and are well received by fans. The description of the show mentions the following:

“The notoriously closed society of Charleston, South Carolina unlocks the gates of their centuries-old plantation homes for a real-life look at how modern-day Southern aristocracy lives. Get charmed by the social scene which is bound by tradition and ostentation unlike any other culture in America, through a group of the city's most charismatic gentlemen and their Southern belle equals.”

Fans may also tune in toBravo on September 28 to watch the upcoming episode of Southern Charm, season 9. In addition, new episodes of the show are released every Thursday.