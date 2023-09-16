"Not everything is a fairy tale": Southern Charm's Shep Rose on his breakup with Taylor Ann Green

Fans of Southern Charm have seen Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose go through many ups and downs, but it looks like the relationship is officially over. Ex-couple Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose, who started dating in May 2020, spoke candidly about their breakup and what they want from each other in season 9.

A confession from Taylor was featured in the show's first episode entitled Vows, Vendettas, and Vibrators, explaining why the couple decided to separate. According to Shep, during a recent interview with The Messenger, he looks forward to being friends with Taylor.

"Without spoiling too much, I will always be supportive and care for her, and I think that's abundantly clear this season. I just think that she was…and totally still is an important part of my life. Her family, I'm very close with. Not everything is a fairy tale, it turns out. Turns out, this isn't a Disney movie.”

Taylor has made several accusations against Shep Rose, including Shep's admission that he had cheated on Taylor during the Southern Charm 7 reunion.

What led to the breakup between Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose

Both of them made headlines when it was revealed that they were dating back in season 7 of the show, during which Shep couldn't stop praising Taylor and how much he loved her. Shep Rose wasn't shy about sharing his feelings about Taylor with other cast members. However, during that season's reunion, Shep shocked everyone by revealing that he had once cheated.

"There was some text messages. It was an old flame. And I kissed a girl in a stairwell. It was a moment of weakness. I was drinking. But that’s all it was, and I’ll go to my grave knowing that that’s true."

Despite the cheating revelation, Taylor decided to stay with Shep Rose and continue their relationship. But after a few months, on her appearance on WWHL back in August 2022, Taylor revealed that she and Shep had broken up and that Shep has commitment issues.

The problem of Shep Rose's commitment issues didn't arise overnight. He candidly spoke about it in season 8 of the show, stating that he does not want to get married because of his fear of divorce.

"I don't want to get married ‘cause I don't want to get a divorce. I don't want to be a failure in marriage. I come from a family where literally there's zero divorce, so the bar is high. If you fail at marriage, you failed at something. That's not something anybody wants to say they did."

When the stars saw each other during season 9 of the show, they talked about their current situation and feelings for each other. Taylor shared more details during a confession interview.

“I was in love with Shep and I wanted to go full force, no turning back, let’s do it. Let’s get married, let’s have a family, let’s do all these things. And after Shep and I broke up, I still really wanted to make things work. And he said, ‘I will not change.’”

Nonetheless, Shep expressed how much he still cares for Taylor Ann Green and his desire to build a friendship with her.

Fans can catch the upcoming Southern Charm season 9 episode on Bravo on September 21, 2021.