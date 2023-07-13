“Not interested”: Meghan King opens up about dating within entertainment industry on WWHL

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and addressed many trending topics about the franchise. Meghan King also discussed her past romance with Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson and whether she would be interested in dating someone from the entertainment industry.

“We didn't actually have a romance that was a setup by iHeartRadio with my podcast and you believed it, so it worked. Bravo celebrity is absolutely not I'm not interested in dating, within the Limelight whatsoever,” she said.

Additionally, Meghan King mentioned how much she enjoys being on camera, talking to her fans, and answering questions.

Her last relationship was with Cuffe Owens, with whom she started dating after meeting through a dating app in 2021. After three weeks of dating, the couple decided to get married in October 2021. After two months of marriage, they divorced due to some differences.

The divorce was finalized in July 2022. After this, Meghan King revealed in an interview with US Weekly that she did not want to tie the knot with Cuffe Owens so quickly.

"I didn't wanna rush into it at all. It was not me. That was all him. I never even wanted to get married again but I have such a big heart and I just want my partner to be happy and I know what it's like to go into a relationship that already has a family," she shared.

Mike Johnson and Meghan King's past romance

iHeartRadio producers created a fake scenario of the duo dating after the pair met at Green Valley Ranch Resort & Casino in 2022. As per a report by E! News, despite the setup being just for Meghan King's Intimate Knowledge podcast, they came quite close later on.

"Meghan arrived hand-in-hand to Crazy Horse 3 alongside Mike Thursday night. They snuck off to a table in VIP and were all over each other all night. Meghan was sitting on Mike's lap the majority of the night. Mike was very touchy feely with her," a source told E! News.

A few weeks later, Meghan King clarified the confusion on the Intimate Knowledge podcast.

"It was kind of an experiment for the podcast, for Intimate Knowledge. I get set up, he flies into Vegas, and we go on a date on Friday night, and then on Saturday night we walk the red carpet together. It was kind of just see what will the media do with this? What's going to happen? Are people going to talk?. And it worked. That's exactly what happened."

Meghan also mentioned that she believed they were a couple based on how she and Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson were at the festival. Additionally, she mentioned how they made out that night and nothing else. After this, no confirmation has been made about whether these stars are currently dating.

Meghan is currently focusing on her children, Aspen, Hart, and Hayes, whom she shares with Jim Edmonds. The couple divorced in 2021.

Bravo will air the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on July 19, 2023. The episode will feature Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Tamra Judge.

