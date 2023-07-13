"Loser energy": RHOC fans side with Heather as Gina finds an excuse to fight with her

This Wednesday’s episode of RHOC, which aired on Bravo at 8 pm ET, featured Gina Kirschenheiter talking to her partner Travis Mullen about Heather Dubrow’s alleged “calculated” moves. She told Travis that Heather had asked her not to talk about her ex with him and had even taken away her phone when she was trying to video call him on their trip.
She felt that this was not Gina’s concern but a “calculated” decision to keep her away from Travis. Heather only commented on Gina’s new relationship after an abusive marriage when the latter was talking about it. Shannon commented on the same by stating:
“I want you to work through this Gina, because you have somebody who is with you right now, and I worry about how much longer…”
Heather just finished Shannon’s sentence by saying:
“He’s gonna put up with that.”
Gina made a whole scene out of it and called Heather out for hurting her. She started to question if Heather was even her friend. RHOC fans felt that Gina was making a fight out of a "non-issue" and that she did not even know Heather that well.
RHOC fans think Heather is a good friend
In their conversation, Gina said that Heather never messaged her in the summer but now expected her not to even talk to her partner. She felt that Heather was not being understanding of her situation and her complicated past. In May, Gina had shared in a podcast that Heather did “cross a line,” implying the ladies will soon get into a big fight.
Gina's partner told her that she could confide in her anytime about any conversation. RHOC fans felt that Heather was just being a good friend and was concerned about Gina trauma-dumping about her ex in front of Travis.
They also felt that she was wrong to accuse Heather of having wrong intentions, when she was the one doubting everything in her relationship.
Tamra and Shannon got into a fight with Heather
Heather also got into an argument with Shannon and Tamra when she said that she felt excluded from their friendship, calling it the “low” of her trip. She explained that Tamra and her were great friends before Shannon came in season 9 and now that they had solved their issues, she had once again started to feel neglected.
However, Tamra and Shannon did not take this lightly and said that they had never excluded her during their hangouts. Heather apologized to them, saying that it was a “me” problem and not a “them” issue. The ladies ignored the situation for the time being.
Bravo airs new episodes of RHOC every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.