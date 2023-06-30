“It’s not fantastic”: RHOC’s Heather Dubrow opens up about her equation with fellow season 17 cast members

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Heather Dubrow recently opened up about her equation with fellow cast members in the upcoming season 17 of the show. She had a candid conversation with Joey Camasta and Pat McAuliffe on their Out and About podcast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. She discussed multiple things including giving hints about exposing castmate Tamra Judge and an incident involving a cast member who might have taken a jab at her children.

"It's not fantastic, to be honest, this was a really tough season," she said.

Heather Dubrow spoke about her fellow castmates doing things they believe are empirically right

In the episode of the Out & About podcast, Heather Dubrow got candid about her equation with her cast members on RHOC. Pat McAuliffe and Joey Camasta asked her how the season went as compared to the other ones and how her relationship with her castmates was.

"You know I feel like at the end of the day you know, we've so many of us have history there's love there there's long-term relationships but there's also some people that do things that think they're just empirically right and there is no accountability," she told them.

Heather Dubrow also said that as she gets older she tries to be more self-actualized and watches those incidents to see if she was the issue. She even made a pop culture reference at this point and said that she looks back and wonders if "I am the problem, it's me." This seemed to be a hint about her recent feud with cast mate Tamra Judge.

Tamra accused Dubrow of doing something terrible to her. She explained that Tamra accused her of doing something "very sh*tty" to her but noted that Judge was the one who did a "sh*tty thing" and Dubrown only exposed it.

"I usually don’t [expose things] but sometimes you get pushed to a breaking point and right or wrong, you break down," Heather added.

Heather also touched on her thoughts about Kelly Dodd, who she claimed was another polarizing cast member. Kelly Dodd apparently shared some opinions on Heather's children.

Heather Dubrow has four children with her husband, Terry. Out of their four children, three have come out as part of the LGBTQ community. The couple has 19-year-old twins, Max and Nick, a 16-year-old daughter named Kat, and a 12-year-old son named Ace. In the podcast, she opened up about how she is protective of her children and would "fiercely protect" them.

“People who are irrelevant are irrelevant so I wouldn’t waste five seconds of worrying about someone that makes no difference in the world. I would also say that people that make a living by being hate mongers, that’s their own evil karma that will come back and I have no time for that. Don’t come after my children," Heather told the hosts.

Heather Dubrow hinted at another feud involving an incident with an RHOC castmate, remarking that it was "just outrageous."

The RHOC star didn't only dish out on her equation with the rest of the cast members. She also went on to clear out the misconception that the couple sold out their house and bought a $14 million penthouse in Los Angeles. The duo actually went looking for an apartment and they found one which they couldn't let go.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 episode 4 aired on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

