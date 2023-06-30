Have Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra Judge made up? RHOC castmates share a fun moment in a preview clip

Bravo's popular reality series The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 is currently underway. The latest episode, which aired on Wednesday, June 28, saw the cast members spending quality time with each other on their trip to Montana. Viewers witnessed a fair share of fun as well as dramatic moments with the ladies navigating personal dynamics between them.

A preview clip for next week's RHOC episode saw a sweet moment between Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra Judge. Since the premiere of season 17, the ladies had several concerns to address with each other. While Tamra accused her co-star of not being there for her enough, Shannon was upset with the former for calling her derogatory names on public platforms.

The hit Bravo series has been on air for quite a few years and has gone on to become really popular among the audience. Viewers have religiously followed the ladies' journey and expressed their views openly on social media.

Cast members of the current installment include Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Taylor Armstrong.

Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra Judge exchange sweet moments on upcoming RHOC episode

It looks like Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra Judge are ready to leave their old issues aside and start fresh in their renewed friendship. From the premiere episode, the two addressed issues with each other, eventually leading to Tamra's huge blowout with her castmate in a previous episode, putting their relationship in jeopardy.

In a preview clip of the next week's RHOC episode, which is all set to air on Wednesday, July 5, the cast members were seen enjoying their time at a dude ranch in Montana. Among them were Shannon and Tamra, who had their share of putting away a few months of their beef behind them.

After Tamra threw a few gummy bears along her castmate's way, the duo shared a sweet kiss before heading onto the staircase and practically rolling over each other laughing and resolving their issues. While Heather Dubrow was happy about Shannon and Tamra getting along, she was worried about her being the odd man out between the two ladies. In a confessional on RHOC, Shannon said:

"When I'm around Tamra and we're having fun, I can literally get sucked back in life like nothing's happened over the last two and a half years. But for now, I think it's good for both of us to remember how important we were in each other's lives."

RHOC newbie Taylor Armstrong addresses her issues with Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge

On last week's episode, Heather Dubrow confronted Taylor Armstrong about the newcomer's comments on her acting career. The latter had complained of Heather neglecting a movie offer that she sent her way. She also talked to Tamra Judge about the actor's IMDb page while they were out to lunch.

This led to a feud between Heather and Taylor, with the former storming off into the washroom, and Tamra accompanying her. The newcomer felt that the latter only added fuel to the fire by bringing up the IMDb page.

In a confessional on the upcoming RHOC episode, Taylor said:

"What are we, in first grade? Two little girls have to run off to the bathroom together and commiserate about something...that is making me judge Tamra in a different light. I thought that she and I had a tighter bond than that."

Season 17 of RHOC is bringing all levels of drama to this installment. The coming weeks will see the cast members navigate even more complications, which will lead to conflicts and heated arguments, leading to fractured relationships. Viewers will have to wait and whether the ladies will be able to resolve them.

Tune in to this week's episode on Wednesday, July 5, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

