How many times has Taylor Armstrong been married? RHOC star's relationships explored after she comes out as bisexual

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 star Taylor Armstrong came out as bi-sexual in the most recent episode of the Bravo series, which aired on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

The reality star, who made her debut this season as a "friend" of the housewives, detailed her relationship with a woman that she was with for five years before she realized it wasn't working out.

Taylor Armstrong has been married twice. She was previously married to Russell Armstrong from 2004-2011 and the duo share a daughter Kennedy.

They split after the RHOC star accused him of abuse. However, the following month, her estranged husband died by suicide.

She then found love with attorney John Bluher in 2014 and the duo have been married ever since.

The Bravo series has been on air for quite a long time and has established itself as one of the most popular Housewives franchises on American television.

Cast members of season 17 include Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Taylor Armstrong.

RHOC newbie Taylor Armstrong has been married twice

On this week's episode of RHOC, Taylor was hanging out with fellow cast members on their trip to Montana when she came out as bi-sexual. The ladies were surprised at the reveal and after a few jokes, the reality star opened up about the same in a confessional.

"Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual probably just because of stereotypes...I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love," Taylor said.

The RHOC star was previously married to Russell Armstrong. She tied the knot with the venture-capital executive in 2004 and welcomed their daughter Kennedy in 2006.

However, the duo split in July 2011 after Taylor filed for divorce citing physical and verbal abuse, according to a report by PEOPLE.

However, a month later, her estranged husband died by suicide, leading Taylor to a very dark place in her life, which was documented when the reality star appeared on another Housewives franchise, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). Her marriage troubles with Russell depicted her behavior on the Bravo show.

In an interview with PEOPLE in October 2022, she opened up about the same.

"When I was on Beverly Hills, I had a friend of mine call me [during] season 1 and said, "I don't know who that girl is on that show, but it's not you. Like, I've known you for 20 years, and you seem nothing like yourself." I really was having so much drama at home with my marriage and the abuse in my life that I didn't really get a chance to be mysel," Taylor said.

Shortly after Russell's passing, she formed a connection with attorney and friend John Bluher. The duo wed in April 2014 and her daughter Kennedy, who was eight years old back then, walked her down the aisle. John then adopted her.

In a Q&A with Bravo, Taylor gave an update about her now 17-year-old daughter. She said that Kennedy completed her junior year and will be going to college after passing her senior year.

The RHOC star acknowledged that she and her now-husband John were going to be "empty nesters" soon.

Taylor has been seen as a friend of the housewives on RHOC season 17 and is currently embroiled in a feud with fellow castmate Heather Dubrow.

The coming weeks will see the cast members get into further complicated dynamics, leading to more dramatic moments. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

