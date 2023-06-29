"Didn’t see that coming!": RHOC fans react as Taylor Armstrong comes out as bi-sexual

This Wednesday’s episode of RHOC came as quite the surprise, as Taylor Armstrong told the ladies that she was bi-sexual and had also been in a long-term relationship with a woman. The “friend of a housewife” cast member joined the ladies on their trip to Montana and that was when she dropped the bombshell.

Taylor also joked about Jennifer being “nervous” about sharing a bunkhouse with her now, that she knew that she was bisexual.

“I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love,” Taylor said.

Armstrong revealed that many people are surprised to find out about her sexual orientation as she does not fit into any stereotype. She also said that she was in a five-year-long relationship with another woman before getting married to her first husband Russell, joking that most marriages don’t even last that long.

RHOC fans were happy to see Taylor representing the LGBTQ community on the show and praised her for opening up about the same.

RHOC fans call Taylor a "bi-icon"

Out of the 150+ women that have been featured on the Real Housewives franchise, so far, only five have come out as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

RHOC fans were happy to see one more addition to the group and that too during Pride Month. Many called Taylor a "queen" and an "icon.

Right now, she is married to attorney John Bluher and lives with him and her daughter from her previous marriage, Kennedy, in Orange County.

Taylor got into a fight with Heather in the latest episode

Taylor had offered Heather a role in a movie where she was also a cast member. This is Taylor's first time on screen, while Heather had an acting career before leaving the industry for her family.

Taylor felt that Heather did not take her seriously, while the latter wanted someone from the production team to contact her and send her the script.

The producers asked Taylor for Heather's casting tape as they were not impressed with her IMDb page, just like Taylor. Tamra exposed this in front of Heather, who grew angry and said that Taylor was "anti-female" for commenting on her roles based on the IMDb posts.

She also slammed Taylor for offering a role which was not even her own and was shocked that the producers hired the latter without any history in acting, whereas she was supposed to submit a tape. The ladies did not mend their issues and might even fight over the same in the upcoming episodes.

