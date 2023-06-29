Create

"Didn’t see that coming!": RHOC fans react as Taylor Armstrong comes out as bi-sexual

Taylor was in a five-year-long relationship with another girl (Image via Bravo)

This Wednesday’s episode of RHOC came as quite the surprise, as Taylor Armstrong told the ladies that she was bi-sexual and had also been in a long-term relationship with a woman. The “friend of a housewife” cast member joined the ladies on their trip to Montana and that was when she dropped the bombshell.

Taylor also joked about Jennifer being “nervous” about sharing a bunkhouse with her now, that she knew that she was bisexual.

“I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love,” Taylor said.

Armstrong revealed that many people are surprised to find out about her sexual orientation as she does not fit into any stereotype. She also said that she was in a five-year-long relationship with another woman before getting married to her first husband Russell, joking that most marriages don’t even last that long.

RHOC fans were happy to see Taylor representing the LGBTQ community on the show and praised her for opening up about the same.

Well I didn’t see that coming! Look at Taylor representing! 🏳️‍🌈All the Bi’s raise your hand!🙋‍♀️✌🏽🙌🏽 #RHOC#pride #LGBTQ https://t.co/AFAQQEOBkv

RHOC fans call Taylor a "bi-icon"

Out of the 150+ women that have been featured on the Real Housewives franchise, so far, only five have come out as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

RHOC fans were happy to see one more addition to the group and that too during Pride Month. Many called Taylor a "queen" and an "icon.

Right now, she is married to attorney John Bluher and lives with him and her daughter from her previous marriage, Kennedy, in Orange County.

Omg Taylor Bi Icon 😍 #RHOC
Taylor bi queen! And during pride month too! Love her #RHOC https://t.co/H5DoQqdiT7
Taylor is a bi queen?!!! We love her. She’s one of my favs #rhoc
Taylor, Bisexual Queen #rhoc https://t.co/CdEjwiDPrX
This Pride month just keeps on giving and so happy we gained another bisexual queen in the Bravo Universe #RHOC #WWHL https://t.co/t4ZqzVmzxH
#RHOC Taylor saying she’s bisexual is something I did not expect in tonight’s episode but cheers to you queen 🥂 https://t.co/E1Cw5AMLJd
Taylor Armstrong admitting she was bisexual and in a 5-year relationship with a woman was NOT what I was expecting to hear tonight. I love her even more now. @BravoTV @TaylorArmstrong #wwhl #RHOC
Omg @TaylorArmstrong bisexual Queen!! Happy Pride!!! 🩷💜💙 #RHOC https://t.co/cpZj1lib2I
Taylor is bisexual ?!! Happy Pride month 🏳️‍🌈 #RHOC https://t.co/zKUTieqvmK

Taylor got into a fight with Heather in the latest episode

Taylor had offered Heather a role in a movie where she was also a cast member. This is Taylor's first time on screen, while Heather had an acting career before leaving the industry for her family.

Taylor felt that Heather did not take her seriously, while the latter wanted someone from the production team to contact her and send her the script.

The producers asked Taylor for Heather's casting tape as they were not impressed with her IMDb page, just like Taylor. Tamra exposed this in front of Heather, who grew angry and said that Taylor was "anti-female" for commenting on her roles based on the IMDb posts.

She also slammed Taylor for offering a role which was not even her own and was shocked that the producers hired the latter without any history in acting, whereas she was supposed to submit a tape. The ladies did not mend their issues and might even fight over the same in the upcoming episodes.

Bravo airs new episodes of RHOC every Wednesday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.

