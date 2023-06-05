"Legit the only LGBT logo that looked nice": Xbox pride logo leaves netizens in a frenzy

With Pride Month going on entire June, brands like Xbox have changed their logo to a colorful LGBTQ-themed rainbow logo. While many brands like Nike, Bud Light, JCrew, Target, Coach, and others have been under fire lately, the video game brand has managed to woo netizens who have expressed their liking for the logo.

The entire online debate between on this topic started when the video game brand changed the Pride-themed logo to another one for the release of Diablo IV.

Hurt CoPain @SaeedDiCaprio whoever does PR for xbox is getting fired for this change bro whoever does PR for xbox is getting fired for this change bro https://t.co/oMSixQHuye

The change left many social media users complimenting the Xbox Pride Month logo, where one user also claimed that Xbox’s logo is the “only LGBT logo” that looked nice.

Social media users reacted to the gaming company's Pride logo: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Not just the logo, Xbox had also introduced its Pride merchandise consisting of T-Shirts, Fanny Packs, hats, and much more. On their website, the brand also announced that they have collaborated with GLAAD, which will partner with the video game brand to increase the representation of LGBTQ in the games. The brand said:

“Through this partnership, we are hoping to bring more LGBTQIA+ stories, characters and lived experiences to Xbox in ways that will resonate with gamers around the world. We recognise the need and demand for more diverse stories, especially as many places become more hostile to transgender, non-binary and LGBTQIA+ communities.”

Social media users reacted to the gaming company's Pride logo: Reactions explored. (Image via Xbox)

On the other hand, the popular and much-awaited game Diablo IV is an addition to the Diablo series, which is all set to make its entry on June 6, 2023.

Social media users reacted to Xbox's Pride logo as the brand changed it ahead of Diablo IV's arrival

With the arrival of Diablo IV, one of the most highly anticipated video game releases, the timing seemed perfect for brands to make their mark in support of the LGBTQ+ community. While there have been mixed reactions across various platforms, Xbox garnered a notably positive response for their inclusive logo amidst the bashing and criticisms targeted at other brands.

As the video game brand teased the arrival of the video game through their logo, Twitter user @SaeedDiCaprio posted the update by the brand, under whose post several users replied with their opinion of the logo.

Social media users reacted to the gaming company's Pride logo: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the gaming company's Pride logo: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the gaming company's Pride logo: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the gaming company's Pride logo: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the gaming company's Pride logo: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, as soon as the video game brand announced their Pride merchandise and their collaboration with GLAAD, it received a mixed response. This is because even though there were many who supported the brand, others continued the boycott agenda and expressed their disapproval.

Social media users reacted to the gaming company's Pride logo: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

With Diablo IV set to make its way and the gamer community expressing excitement for the same, many social media users are also anticipating how the brand Xbox will be changing their logo back to the LGBTQ-themed one as soon as the game launches since the Pride Month is here to last all June.

Poll : 0 votes