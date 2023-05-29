Fans give mixed reactions to the upcoming Nike x Jacquemus J Force 1 collaboration: "More black Af-1?"

The rumors of Nike and Jacquemus collaborating to launch J Force 1 (Air Force 1) first surfaced on the internet in February 2023. On May 28, Nike shared a post on its Instagram page, officially confirming the collaboration with Jacquemus and the release of JF 1. However, the official release date, design, and other information regarding the Jacquemus x Nike Air Force 1 'J Force 1' has not been confirmed by either of the brands.

Sneakerheads are excited about the new release, but not many appreciate the new collaboration and the launch of JF 1. Air Force 1 is one of the most popular sneaker models by Nike and it has always received a mostly positive reaction.

However, this JF 1 has been receiving mixed reactions from fans, who took to the comments section of Nike's official post to express their views on the same.

Interesting fan reactions on Nike x Jacquemus J Force 1 collaboration

From the few images that have been released, it can be said that the J Force 1 sneaker will feature a classic Air Force 1 upper design with a unique rugged outsole. The sneaker is expected to be a new take on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, with Jacquemus bringing his own touch to the design. The new JF 1 sneakers will likely feature premium materials, such as ballistic mesh, buttery suede, and premium leather, quite similar to the previous Air Humara collaboration.

However, the comments on Nike's newest Instagram post regarding the new release seem to be quite interesting. Most sneakerheads are happy that a new version of their favorite sneaker, Air Force 1 is set to launch in 2023, especially via a luxury collaboration. However, some fans are not very satisfied with the release and have been questioning the quality of the upcoming shoes.

Apart from these negative comments on the post, there are several other positive comments by sneakerheads, who are looking forward to the release of J Force 1.

The Nike Air Force 1 has been a cult favorite for the sneaker community for over 40 years. Its classic design, comfortable fit, and versatility make it a staple for many. Sneakerheads now await the release of the official visuals of the upcoming J Force 1.

