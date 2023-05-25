5 best Nike Air Force 1 under $500

The Nike Air Force 1 continues to enjoy a level of popularity that is unmatched by any other sneaker, and one of the reasons for this is that it fits in any particular culture. You may wear them with anything from jeans to shorts to pants to socks, regardless of whether they are white, black, or any other color, low, mid, or high tops.

The low-top version of the Nike Air Force 1 was first released in 1983 as an alternative to the high-top version. Three businessmen from Baltimore had a meeting with Nike, where they indicated their interest in having the company produce exclusive AF-1s for them. That event marked the commencement of limited editions in collaboration with other artists.

Eventually, with the general back and forth of new creatives and the design of the Nike Air Force 1, the model became one of the most coveted among sneakerheads. Moreover, Nike did not hesitate to create various iterations of the Nike Air Force 1 on multiple budgets for every sneaker lover.

Here is a list of the five best Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that are available under $500 for sneakerheads.

Nike Air Force 1 sneakers under $500: Low '07, '07 LV8, and 3 more

1) Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 ($175)

This timeless sneaker has been given a contemporary update in the form of the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8. It has a top of high-quality leather and a toe box that has been perforated for increased breathability.

The shoe also features a one-of-a-kind Swoosh design that gives the classic style a dash of flair and personality. The '07 LV8 sneaker is offered in a variety of colorways, but the black-and-white variant continues to be a popular choice among customers.

The Nike Air Force 1'07 LV8 is available for $175 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

2) Nike Air Force 1 React ($200)

The Air Force 1 React sneaker is another contemporary reimagining of the timeless AF1 model, which has gone from a basketball mainstay to an urban street legend.

To reiterate, the upper is constructed from a mixture of leather and synthetic components, which results in a sturdy and breathable product. In addition, the shoe is equipped with Nike React technology, consisting of a lightweight and durable foam that provides a smooth and responsive ride. The Air Force 1 React is offered in a number of different color combinations, but the white-and-blue colorway is particularly striking.

The Air Force 1 React is available for $200 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 ($300)

The Air Force 1 Low '07 is an iconic model that has stood the test of time and is an absolute necessity for any sneakerhead's collection (particularly in an all-white colorway).

As a result, it is one of the most sought-after silhouettes in the collection. It has a low-top style with an upper made of leather and cushioning provided by Nike Air that is exceptionally comfy. The sneaker has been made available over the years in a variety of colorways (just about every possible combination you can think of). However, the white-on-white version continues to be the most popular one.

The Air Force 1 Low '07 is available for $300 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

4) Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex ($350)

The Air Force 1 Gore-Tex is an updated version of the legendary AF1 sneaker that features a more durable and water-resistant upper. It is equipped with a Gore-Tex upper that is waterproof as well as breathable. This makes it ideal for use on stormy days, especially since it is capable of withstanding a wide range of weather conditions, including snow, sleet, and rain.

The heel and midsole have recognizable branding from Air and GORE-TEX, respectively. The 'Black/Gum' variant is particularly noteworthy.

The Air Force 1 Gore-Tex Black/Gum may be purchased for the price of $350 at the official Nike retail website as well as at other retail sites.

5) Nike Air Force 1 Low Travis Scott ($400)

The highly coveted Air Force 1 Low Travis Scott is the result of a collaboration between the well-known sneaker brand and hip-hop artist Travis Scott. The shoe was released at ComplexCon 2017 to mark the 35th anniversary of the Air Force 1 model.

Canvas and suede are used in the sneaker's construction, which also has removable Velcro Swooshes (some of which are a prominent metallic or gold color) and a Cactus Jack emblem on the heel.

In addition, the sneaker has Nike Air cushioning for comfort throughout the day. The Travis Scott Air Force 1 comes in a variety of colorways, but the Sail edition is the one that is the most sought-after. This is typical of most AF1s.

The Air Force 1 Low Travis Scott is available for $400 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

The world of Air Force 1 has caused a commotion in the sneaker world. Contrary to the widespread idea that this model is extremely pricey, there are many pairs of Nike AF1 sneakers available for sneakerheads that cost less than $500, including the five that are on this list.

