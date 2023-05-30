"Well then they get the bud light too": Pet Smart comes under fire for Pride merchandise 

With Pride Month coming up in just two days, another brand, Pet Smart, has landed itself in hot waters after launching LGBTQ merchandise. The brand launched the “You Are Loved” Collection just a few days before Pride Month, which comprised toys and other items like dog bikinis, cat leashes, rainbow aquarium ornaments, and much more.
While launching the range, Kristin Shane, the senior vice president of the brand, claimed that it was brought to “help the pet parents and their pets celebrate the spirit of Pride and share our values of inclusion and unconditional love." She said:
"PetSmart is proud to elevate the voices and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community—from our associates and the pet parents we serve, to members of the community and allies.”
However, many brands like Bud Light, Nike, and even Target came under fire for supporting LGBTQ and were termed “woke brands” by social media users.
In similar fashion, the pet brand is also facing criticism where several people are provoking others to boycott the brand. One social media user also compared Pet Smart to Bud Light, which had faced similar backlash for collaborating with Dylan Mulvaney.
“Looks like Pet Smart wants a spot on the boycott boat”: Social media users criticize the brand for LGBTQ merchandise
Pet Smart, a renowned retailer of pet supplies and services, has recently found itself at the center of a social media storm. The company's decision to introduce a line of LGBTQ merchandise has drawn mixed reactions from consumers, sparking a heated debate.
Social media users argued that the popular pet brand had crossed a line, leading to a surge of criticism and calls for a boycott.
As the controversy unfolds, social media platforms have become a battleground as netizens slam the brand for being “woke.”
However, there were also a handful of people who supported the brand and claimed that they would now shop at the brand, as they are supporting the LGBTQ community.
Furthermore, many social media users also claimed that the brand has always been in support of the Pride community.
For the same reason, the brand has also declared its donation of $200,000 to GLSEN, an organization working to uplift LGBTQ+ people in schools.