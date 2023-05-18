Where to buy Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Month Collection 2023: Price and more details explored 

Abercrombie & Fitch has released its 2023 Pride Month collection, which celebrates 'Pride Year-Round' and includes a donation to The Trevor Project. Since 2010, the brand has partnered with The Trevor Project and contributed over $2.8 million to support the organization's objective to end suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Abercrombie & Fitch is an American retailer known for its casual clothing and accessories. The brand's clothing line became known for its preppy and youthful aesthetic, characterized by classic designs, casual wear, and the prominent display of the brand's logo.

The new Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Month Collection 2023 is currently available for purchase on the brand's official website. Prices for the collection vary from $40 to $80.

Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Month Collection 2023 features camp shirts, graphic t-shirts, a stitched knit tank, and more

In this year's marketing push, the firm has teamed up with LGBTQ+ artists, influencers, and models who can be seen sporting pieces from the Abercrombie & Fitch Pride line in promotional photos and videos. One of the items from the collection is a Pride Camp shirt, which comes in a variety of designs, such as rainbow embroidery, floral patterns, and rainbow stripes.

The collection also includes gender-neutral, size-inclusive Pride stitched knit tanks and Pride crochet knit tanks. The 2023 Pride accessories include a rainbow bandana, socks, and boxer underwear, all with rainbow embroidery. Also making a comeback is, Pride Fierce, their gender-neutral fragrance that comes in a bottle decorated with the inclusive Pride flag.

Last but not least, the collection features a variety of graphic t-shirts, including an "Authentically Proud" Elton John shirt and new Keith Haring-inspired t-shirts, signifying the brand's second collaboration with the artist's foundation.

Abercrombie & Fitch has been partnering with The Trevor Project since 2010 and has donated more than $2.8 million to support the organization's mission of ending suicide for LGBTQ young people. To note, The Trevor Project provides vital services for LGBTQ youth, including crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

The Trevor Project will receive a $400,000 grant from the brand as part of the ongoing cooperation and to recognize Pride Month.

Over the course of their friendship, the fashion brand and The Trevor Project have expanded their partnership, launching co-designed Pride collections in 2020 and 2021, followed by a third co-designed Pride collection in 2022, a gender- and size-inclusive assortment celebrating the LGBTQ community's authenticity, bravery, and intersectionality.

The fashion company is glad to have formed such a solid collaboration with an organization whose purpose is to create a world where people feel like they belong rather than merely that they are accepted.

Abercrombie & Fitch, like many other brands, has recognized the importance of supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Over the years, the company has made efforts to contribute to LGBTQ+ causes and promote inclusivity in various ways.

To purchase their Pride collection, visit abercrombie.com/uk and abercrombie.com.

