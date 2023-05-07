Puma Suede WAE Pride sneakers: Release date, price and more details explored

In the past few years, Puma released a wide range of Pride collection of footwear and apparel items that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and promote inclusivity and diversity. The collection typically features a range of colorful and vibrant designs, and a portion of the proceeds are often donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.

The brand has a long-established policy of welcoming people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions. To celebrate the Pride month in 2023, the sportswear brand will release Puma Suede WAE Pride sneakers through the Puma app on May 18, 2023, at a price of $90. WAE stands for "We Are Everything," and the shoe is designed to promote self-expression and representation for everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Puma Suede WAE Pride sneakers feature special limited-edition SUEDE

Puma Suede WAE Pride (Image via Puma)

The Puma Pride releases first debuted in 2016, and have since become an annual tradition for the brand. Each year, the brand releases a new collection of Pride-themed products that are designed to promote love, equality, and acceptance for all.

The collection typically includes a range of sneakers, slides, t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories that feature rainbow colors and other LGBTQ+ symbols and imagery. The designs are often bold and eye-catching, making them a popular choice for anyone who wants to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to the stylish designs, the sportswear brand also uses sustainable materials in some of its Pride releases. For example, some of the sneakers in the collection are made from recycled materials, which helps to reduce waste and promote sustainability.

Suede WAE Pride sneakers (Image via official website)

The Suede WAE Pride shoe features a suede upper, rubber midsole and outsole, synthetic leather, and branding details. It comes in a black, white, and multi-color design with all-over print details.

The main part of the upper is constructed out of suede that is black in colour, however there are other areas like the midfoot that are delineated by a white leather Formstrip and has colourful patterns affixed to it. The brand's emblems, hearts, and other designs are shown in a variety of colours over this portion, which is located on the lower part of the heel and on the medial side.

The suede button at the heel features a rainbow-colored spinning top, while the lateral collar area features brightly hued artwork. Black suede with the words "We Are Everywhere" debossed into it. Aside from that, the sole unit is in white hue, with the the logo on the insole getting a rainbow treatment.

Suede WAE Pride sneakers (Image via official website)

Puma Pride releases are a celebration of love, acceptance, and inclusivity. They offer a way for people to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community through stylish and vibrant footwear and apparel. By donating a portion of the proceeds to LGBTQ+ organizations, the brand is also helping to make a positive impact on the community.

To support the holistic approach of the brand, look forward to the new launch in the celebration of the Pride month of 2023. Keep tabs on for Puma app to grab the pair on May 18, 2023.

