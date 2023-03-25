5 best Puma sneaker collabs launched in 2023 so far

Puma released multiple collaborative launches as soon as it stepped into 2023. So far, the label has joined hands with the likes of SpongeBob, Dixie D'Amelio, Palomino, and more, all of which garnered a lot of attention.

The label is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary. As part of the celebrations, it has continued to launch playful colorways upon its classic sneaker models. The collaborations that have dropped in the first three months of 2023 have also not disappointed sneakerheads.

To give a shoutout to the German label for its 75th anniversary, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of its 5 best sneaker collabs, launched until March 2023.

Top five Puma sneaker collabs of 2023 that you cannot miss out on

1) Puma x June Ambrose "Keeping Score" Slipstream

The German label collaborated with the American multi-hyphenate artist to launch the second part of the "Keeping Score" collection, which offers apparel, footwear, and accessory choices. The new collection has been launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and also to mark Women's History Month (March 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023).

The collection features a Warm White/Verdant Green/White makeover upon the women's-exclusive Slipstream sneaker model. The sneaker has a leather base and comes with nubuck overlays. It retails for $150 and was launched officially on March 16, 2023.

2) Puma x Dixie D'Amelio footwear collection

Puma x Dixie D'Amelio footwear collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear giant collaborated with TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio to launch a 3-piece sneaker collection. The footwear collection offers makeovers upon the RS-X, Defy, and Mayze sneaker models. The official press release introduces the collection as follows:

"Designed in partnership with Dixie D’Amelio, this capsule collection features bespoke versions of RS-X, Defy, and Mayze that can take you from a day with friends to a night out. Silhouettes make a bold statement with authentic cobranding, Dixie’s signature cloud graphic, and “verified” easter eggs for superfans."

The RS-X sneakers come clad in a Light Sand/Taos Taupe color scheme. The second shoe in the collection is Mayze, a personal favorite of Dixie. The sneakers come clad in a "Platinum Grey" color scheme. The same is also seen on the collection's Defy Mid sneaker.

The entire collection was launched on March 8, 2023.

3) Puma x SpongeBob Slipstream

Kids Foot Locker @KidsFootLocker WHO LIVES IN A PINEAPPLE UNDER THE SEA??



The all new Puma Slipstream "SpongeBob" is now available in full family sizing exclusively at Kids Foot Locker! 🧽



Buy --> WHO LIVES IN A PINEAPPLE UNDER THE SEA??The all new Puma Slipstream "SpongeBob" is now available in full family sizing exclusively at Kids Foot Locker! 🧽Buy --> spr.ly/60153fAuf 🎶 WHO LIVES IN A PINEAPPLE UNDER THE SEA?? 🎶The all new Puma Slipstream "SpongeBob" is now available in full family sizing exclusively at Kids Foot Locker! 🧽Buy --> spr.ly/60153fAuf https://t.co/8KTGk4G27x

The German sportswear giant collaborated with the American animated comedy series SpongeBob SquarePants to launch a brand new makeover upon its Slipstream sneaker model.

The makeover is inspired by the iconic titular cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants and comes clad in a yellow makeover. The official introduction for the shoe on the footwear label's site reads:

"Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? PUMA x SPONGEBOB! When you’re heading out to see friends – or go jellyfishing with SpongeBob and the gang – slip on these Slipstream sneakers."

The Slipstream "SpongeBob" sneakers were launched on March 17, 2023.

4) Puma x Neymar Jr. Creativity Future football boots

Neymar Jr. Creativity Future football boots (Image via Puma)

The German sportswear giant continued its sought-after partnership with Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. to launch a brand new makeover upon the Future football cleats under the Creativity Pack. The football boots come clad in a White/Team Violet/Fluro Yellow Pes color scheme.

The latest iteration of the Future football boots comes constructed out of FUZIONFIT360 dual mesh upper, which integrates PWRTAPE technology to enhance support and ensure an adaptive fit. The look is finished off with the dual density motion system outsole, which offers ultimate traction and stability. The pair was launched on March 9, 2023.

5) Puma x Rick and Morty x LaMelo Ball MB.02

The German label collaborated with the NBA player LaMelo Ball and the animated science-fiction sitcom, Rick and Morty, to launch a brand-new makeover upon the MB.02 sneakers.

The shoe features inter-dimensional escapades and comes clad in neon hues. The pair's left and right feet are mismatched in different colorways. It was released on February 17, 2023.

Other than the aforementioned five sneakers, the German label has collaborated with many other partners, including Final Fantasy XIV, Palomo, Jeff Staple, Rhuigi, GenG., and more.

