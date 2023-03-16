All upcoming Puma sneaker releases in April 2023

Since its modest beginnings in Germany over 70 years ago, Puma has developed into a significant player in the global market for fashion and sportswear. The brand has become a favorite among both athletes and fashion enthusiasts thanks to its recognizable logo and top-notch elements.

Given its long history of creating high-quality and long-lasting sneakers, enthusiasts believe Puma to be a reliable brand. Some hold Puma's footwear in high regard and believe it to be at par with other sportswear manufacturers like Nike and Adidas.

Needless to say, every time the brand releases a new pair of sneakers, fans rush to the stores to get their hands on them. The brand releases shoes every season and fans are currently anticipating Puma's spring 2023 shoes, which are set to be released in April 2023.

The Roma Basic+ and four other Puma sneakers releasing in April 2023

1) The Suede Classic XXI

PAIRSONAL KICKS @pairsonalkicks Puma Suede Classic XXI “Marshmallow/White”.

Size: EUR 40.5 (US 8).

¢707.

DM here or WhatsApp: 0272422544.



NOTE:

• 100% authentic.

• Brand new without actual box.

• SKU: 374915-10.

• Suede material on the upper.

• EVA outsole. Puma Suede Classic XXI “Marshmallow/White”.Size: EUR 40.5 (US 8).¢707.DM here or WhatsApp: 0272422544.NOTE:• 100% authentic.• Brand new without actual box.• SKU: 374915-10.• Suede material on the upper.• EVA outsole. https://t.co/Bv9nSx37M3

When the Suede Classic shoe first appeared in 1968, it completely altered the industry. Icons from every generation have worn it and have remained fashionable. People who embrace the iconic shoe continue to strengthen its legacy and legitimize its instantly recognizable and frequently reinvented style.

Other elements that make up for the construction of this Suede Classic XXI include the brand's compression-molded EVA midsole for lightweight performance, typical suede lo-top silhouette, and synthetic leather lining.

Additionally, the shoe has extra laces and a comfortable sock liner for immediate step-in cushioning. The outsole and midsole of the soles are made of rubber for long-lasting traction and grip.

The Suede Classic XXI will be available from April 1, 2023, for $100 at the select retail site and the official site of this German footwear brand.

2) Roma Basic+

The Roma was an ultra-light training shoe from 1968 with comfort-improving elements like orthopedic arch support and a thickly padded tongue. To create the modern Roma, the footwear brand resurrected this traditional design. Fresh spring colorways and a full leather upper are the Roma Basic + features.

Other additional features of the sneakers include a bootie construction, premium leather upper, and a rubber outsole for a better grip. There is an enhanced lace closure for a snug fit and the brand's form strip at the lateral and medial sides.

The Roma Basic+ will be available from April 1, 2023, and will retail for $70 at the official retail site of this German footwear brand and other retailers.

3) The Cali Dream Lucky Charm

schuh @schuh



Shop PUMA styles online and in store now! Add the Cali Dream to your collectionShop PUMA styles online and in store now! Add the Cali Dream to your collection ☁️Shop PUMA styles online and in store now! https://t.co/RZEf8ZsNN1

This rendition of Cali Dream is a stylish way to wish someone luck. It features essential affirmations, a metal anklet with a lucky charm, and is inspired by the self-care culture's love of crystals and charms. Additional features include synthetic upper, suede overlays, textile tongue, collar, and rubber outsole.

The aesthetic touch is given by an extra metal lucky charm anklet that comes with the sneakers. These sneakers come in different colorways and will be available from April 1, 2023, for $100 at select and official Puma retail sites.

4) Mayze UT

Rebeca⁷🇸🇻 YOONGI DAY 🐱🧡🎊 @rebeeca_07 PRECIO:$68

ENVIOS GRATIS A TODO EL

ORGINALES

HAZ TU PEDIDO 🛍 NUEVOS PUMA MAYZE PLATAFORMA PARA DAMAPRECIO:$68ENVIOS GRATIS A TODO ELORGINALESHAZ TU PEDIDO 🛍 NUEVOS PUMA MAYZE PLATAFORMA PARA DAMA 🔥 PRECIO:$68ENVIOS GRATIS A TODO EL 🇸🇻 ORGINALES 💯 HAZ TU PEDIDO 🛍 https://t.co/lckGvNqAi5

The Mayze is for hype girls, street swaggers, and trendsetters. This distinctive style has a stacked sole for a look that pops no matter how one wears it. These funky Puma sneakers stand out for their elevated construction and incredible pastel colorway.

The Mayze UT's construction includes a premium leather upper with suede and synthetic accents, an EVA midsole, and a rubber outsole. Starting April 6, 2023, sneakerheads can purchase this shoe for $90 at select and official Puma retail sites.

5) RS-X Lucky Charm

A Letter To Madison @dixiedinfo [IG] puma x dixie is finally here!! new versions of puma’s rs-x l, defy, and mayze are available. link in bio to shop at foot locker and on the puma shopping app 🥺 [IG] puma x dixie is finally here!! new versions of puma’s rs-x l, defy, and mayze are available. link in bio to shop at foot locker and on the puma shopping app 🥺☁️💙 https://t.co/ZS5QMYdDZ7

The RS-X running shoe, adorned with trinkets and metallic details, is the new lucky charm. While bringing the self-care culture to the sidewalks, the heritage running system technology keeps one cozy and cushioned.

These sneakers by the footwear brand are not only advanced in terms of design but also their construction. The Puma RS-X lucky charm consists of a PU-coated leather upper, synthetic tongue with an additional lightweight PU midsole and a rubber outsole.

The RS-X Lucky Charm will be available for sneakerheads from April 1, 2023, for $110 at select and official Puma retail sites.

These are the top five Puma sneakers set to release in April 2023. Let us know in the comment section which one of these sneakers you are looking forward to getting in the spring season.

Poll : 0 votes