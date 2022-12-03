Where to buy Frosted Flakes x Puma collab? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear label Puma has collaborated with Kellogg's and its Frosted Flakes sugary cereal. The two have joined forces to celebrate the Tony the Tiger mascot's 70th birthday. The footwear collection comprises of two sneakers, i.e., classic Puma Suede and Roma.

The unexpected partnership between the two comes after Puma's previous collaboration with Pokemon. The footwear collection, dubbed the "Tony the Tiger" features two silhouettes in adult and kids sizes alongside themed apparel items. The two-piece collaborative collection was released on December 1, 2022, and can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers.

The newly released two-piece Frosted Flakes x Puma collab celebrate the 70 years of Tony the Tiger mascot

When it comes to collaborative projects, Puma has been having a great year, ranging from Neymar Jr.'s amazing releases to MCM drops to Pokemon collaborations. The sportswear label has now added cereal company Kellogg's to its list. The dynamic duo has tapped Frosted Flakes' sub-label to pay homage to the now 70-year-old Tony the Tiger mascot.

Introducing the collaboration, the official site states:

"To honor 70 years of Tony the Tiger, we teamed up with Kellogg’s on PUMA x FROSTED FLAKES. This sweet collaboration celebrates the iconic cereal and its beloved mascot with fun twists on Classic styles, like the Suede. Bright orange, vertical black stripes, and vintage graphics ensure these kicks look GR-R-REAT!"

The first silhouette on the list is Roma, which comes constructed out of premium suede materials. The shoe comes in a Lapis Blue/ Flame Orange color scheme. The Lapis Blue shoe features the iconic Formstrip in a tiger stripe pattern across the medial and lateral sidewalls.

These Roma sneakers are inspired by the old Frosted Flake cereal box and feature a similar light blue upper. The tiger stripe decorates the lateral logos, while the insoles feature fragment graphics in printed form. The shoe design is rounded out with red and white split-hued midsoles and dark gum rubber outsoles.

The insole graphic is a nod to vintage Tony the Tiger ads to reminisce about the time when one got up in the early hours to eat cereal and watch cartoons. The Roma shoes come in big kids' sizes at a retail price of $60.

The second shoe on the list is the classic Suede, which is made of complete suede material and features an exotic esthetic due to its Flame Orange/ Vaporous Gray color scheme.

The shoe is covered in Tony the Tiger's signature print with hairy orange uppers and a black tiger stripe pattern that can be seen on the Formstrip. The tongue tabs are constructed out of blue felt material and the insole features similar vintage graphics. The sail white hues are added to the lateral branding and sole unit to finish the look. These shoes can be availed in adult sizes at a retail price of $80.

The Frosted Flakes x Puma collaborative collection is now available on the official e-commerce site of Puma and its select retailers.

