Fact Check: Are Taylor Swift and Zane Denton in a relationship? Tennessee baseball star's rumored relationship with pop star explained

Tennessee Volunteers' Zane Denton and renowned pop star Taylor Swift are rumored to be in a relationship. Fans are curious to know whether the relationship between them is authentic.

The rumor gained momentum in the GroupMe chat of the Tennesse Volunteers baseball team that linked Zane Denton with Swift. The rumor even caught attention of their coach Tony Vitello.

Sam @sthorn_23 Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in a Knoxville nightclub this weekend with Tennessee Volunteers star third baseman Zane Denton Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in a Knoxville nightclub this weekend with Tennessee Volunteers star third baseman Zane Denton https://t.co/8WHWxBJdwj

Now, it seems that fans of the two really want this rumor to come true. They can support this alleged relationship in the form of a T-shirt, which just became available through VolsShop. VolsShop announced that customers can pre-order a T-shirt having images of Denton and Swift's "Fearless" album. It costs $36 and a part of the proceeds will go to Denton as per his NIL deal.

However, in reality, fans will be disappointed as there is no authentic information to prove that Zane Denton and Swift are in a relationship. Still, they can make their fantasy come through by purchasing the T-shirt from VolsShop.

Taylor Swift and Zane Denton's rumors of being spotted in a nightclub

Taylor Swift is a renowned pop star who has gained millions of fans through her live performances and music albums.

Denton is an upcoming baseball talent currently playing collegiate baseball in Tennessee. Fake news started circulating in social media that the two were spotted at a nightclub in Knoxville. It actually was a joke which included inserting the name of a person Taylor Swift is dating and the place where they were seen.

A social media account placed Denton's name with Swift. Consequently, the team got to know about this and put it in its group chat. This became the basis of the so-called rumor that got fans interested. Notably, Swift was in a relationship with Matt Healy but they broke up.

Denton is having a good performance in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament. He should continue his good performance so that eventually he gets to play in the MLB one day.

