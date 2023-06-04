The NCAA baseball tournament has provided some excellent games, perhaps none more so than last night's stunning comeback by the Tennessee Volunteers. Down to their final out and final strike, the Volunteers defeated the ACC champion Clemson Tigers. With two outs, they got two runners on and watched Zane Denton blast them to victory.

Tennessee Baseball @Vol_Baseball THIS HAS TO BE A DREAM



VOLS PUT TWO ON WITH TWO OUTS AND ZANE BLASTS A THREE-RUN SHOT TO GIVE TENNESSEE THE LEAD DOWN TO ITS FINAL STRIKE THIS HAS TO BE A DREAMVOLS PUT TWO ON WITH TWO OUTS AND ZANE BLASTS A THREE-RUN SHOT TO GIVE TENNESSEE THE LEAD DOWN TO ITS FINAL STRIKE https://t.co/ekdI48lTSQ

It was an impressive and totally improbable victory. Clemson is coming off an ACC tournament run which saw them emerge victorious and is the number four ranked team. Tennessee isn't ranked at all. With two outs and two strikes, their win probability was extremely low.

That all changed when Denton crushed a low and inside fast ball out of the park. He knew it was gone right off the bat, evidenced by the epic bat flip. His teammates also knew, as the runner on third raised his arms above his head as he turned to go home well before the ball left the park.

It's moments like these that make tournaments, especially in college where upsets happen fairly frequently. This one left the fans speechless.

Indy Razorback @indyhog1974 @Vol_Baseball I’ll be honest I turned it on to see the Vols lose but that moment was just electric. What a clutch hit. @Vol_Baseball I’ll be honest I turned it on to see the Vols lose but that moment was just electric. What a clutch hit.

Jaybird @jddalton04 @Vol_Baseball I just went InZANE in the Membrane @Vol_Baseball I just went InZANE in the Membrane

John Bowman @23volunteerfan @Vol_Baseball Almost reminds me of one of the greatest home runs I ever have seen at Tennessee! @gillygoobear @Vol_Baseball Almost reminds me of one of the greatest home runs I ever have seen at Tennessee! @gillygoobear

GKVols @GKaeuper @Vol_Baseball Zane!!! I had a good feeling when he came up to bat. @Vol_Baseball Zane!!! I had a good feeling when he came up to bat.

Fans all across the country were shocked by the turn of events. Clemson went from a nearly certain victory to falling at the hands of the underdog Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee Volunteers get major boost from Zane Denton's home run

This is a major step for the Vols. The tournament is double elimination, so Clemson isn't out yet. This also means Tennessee has a leg up on advancing since they now have to lose two out of their next few games in order to be eliminated.

Clemson fell to the Tennessee Volunteers

Losing to the Tigers wouldn't have been a big surprise and it wouldn't have been the end of the world. Their chances of advancing to the next round just got a major boost, though.

The Volunteers will be pleased with the win, but they also just provided fans with what may end up being the best moment of the entire tournament. Even though it's just begun, this one will remain in the memory for a long time.

