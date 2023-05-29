NCAA baseball tournament 2023: Schedule, best picks to win, how to watch, and more

The 2023 NCAA baseball tournament is here. With the first year of the basketball-style 64-team tournament, college baseball is about to change forever. The flagship tournament could make or break this style for the rest of the non-basketball world.

Wake Forest is the top overall seed for the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament. The other top seeds in the tournament are Florida, Arkansas, and Clemson, who just won the Atlantic Coastal Conference tournament on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The SEC is hosting an astounding eight regionals. The ACC is hosting four. Finally, the Big 12, Pac-12, Missouri Valley, and Sun Belt each get one.

What to watch for in the NCAA baseball tournament 2023

ESPN+ will have the vast majority of the games. The streaming service is different from the regular ESPN programming and comes at a subscription cost.

The top four teams, Wake Forest, Florida, Arkansas, and Clemson, are among those to watch. Any of those emerging as the winner would be far from surprising.

Clemson is a favorite to win the NCAA baseball tournament 2023

Keep an eye out for North Carolina as well. They had a strong year and look to be a contender. The same goes for teams like Iowa State, Alabama (despite recently firing their head coach), Miami, Stanford, LSU, Auburn, and others. It is a deep and dangerous field this year.

The tournament is double elimination and teams will advance from their regions to play those from the remaining sections of the brackets. The competition begins on Friday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Here is the full schedule.

Winston Salem Northeastern vs. Maryland; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 1 Wake Forest vs. George Mason; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Tuscaloosa Troy vs. Boston College; 3 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 16 Alabama vs. Nicholls State; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Coral Gables Louisiana vs. Texas; 2 p.m. on LHN No. 9 Miami vs. Maine; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Stanford No. 8 Stanford vs. San Jose State; 5 p.m. on ESPN+ Cal State Fullerton vs. Texas A&M; 10 p.m. on ESPN2 Baton Rouge No. 5 LSU vs. Tulane; 3 p.m. on ESPNU Sam Houston vs. Oregon State; 8 p.m. on ESPN+ Lexington No. 12 Kentucky vs. Ball State; noon on SECN Indiana vs. West Virginia; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Auburn Sanford vs. Southern Miss; 2 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 13 Auburn vs. Penn; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Clemson No. 4 Clemson vs. Lipscomb; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ Charlotte vs. Tennessee; 6 p.m. on ESPNU Gainesville Texas Tech vs. UConn; noon on ESPNU No. 2 Florida vs. Florida A&M; 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+ Columbia NC State vs. Campbell; 1 p.m. on ACCN No. 15 South Carolina vs. Central Connecticut State; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Conway UNC Wilmington vs. Duke; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 10 Coastal Carolina vs. Rider; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Charlottesville No. 7 Virginia vs. Army; noon on ESPN+ Oklahoma vs. East Carolina; 7 p.m. on ESPN2 Nashville Xavier vs. Oregon; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Eastern Illinois; 8 p.m. SECN Stillwater Washington vs. Dallas Baptist; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Terre Haute No. 14 Indiana State vs. Wright State; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ North Carolina vs. Iowa; 7 p.m. on ACCN Fayetteville No. 3 Arkansas vs. Santa Clara; 3 p.m. on ESPN+ Arizona vs. TCU; 9 p.m. on ESPNU

ESPNU, ESPN2 and a few other networks will have games.

Poll : 0 votes