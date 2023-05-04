Why was Brad Bohannon fired from his gig as Alabama head baseball coach? Uncovering allegations amid probe

Brad Bohannon has been fired from being the head baseball coach at the University of Alabama. He had coached since 2018 and accumulated a record of 166-124 in his tenure. He was fired due to allegations of suspicious betting activity.
Due to Bohannon's questionable wagering activity centering on Alabama's own games, betting in Ohio, New Jersey and Pennsylvania on the team's games was halted.
Following that, the university quickly acted and fired the head coach. This comes a week after Bohannon was named in a suit by an ex-player over mistreatment of an injury. The firing reportedly does not have anything to do with that, though.
What happened with Brad Bohannon?
The university released a statement on Bohannon via AL.com:
“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees. Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”
Bets were placed on LSU to win their game against Alabama and they were rather large wagers, which caught the eye of the bet integrity board. Later, Bohannon made a pitching change an hour before the game.
Luke Holman was scheduled to pitch but was scratched an hour early for Hagan Banks for no apparent reason. All of this led to curiosity on the part of the university and an investigation is now underway.