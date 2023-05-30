How does the NCAA Baseball Tournament work? Breaking down format, regionals and brackets

The NCAA baseball tournament is here. How does it work? It's not like the NCAA Basketball tournament. It has adopted the 64-team model like basketball has done for years, but it's not in the same sense that 16 teams per bracket compete until one remains and then those four compete until one remains.

It is tournament style, but it's not the standard bracket format that fans of college sports might be accustomed to. For starters, it's double elimination.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's how the format works for each regional. Below is the schedule for the first two games of each region. Once those are complete, these can commence:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

So the winner of game one and the loser of game two will face off and vice versa. The teams will swap and continue playing until the region is complete. The team left standing moves on.

Schedule and details for NCAA baseball tournament

Here is the list of currently scheduled games. Once these are complete, the ones that follow them will be put on the schedule with a date and time as well.

Winston Salem Northeastern vs. Maryland; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 1 Wake Forest vs. George Mason; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Tuscaloosa Troy vs. Boston College; 3 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 16 Alabama vs. Nicholls State; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Coral Gables Louisiana vs. Texas; 2 p.m. on LHN No. 9 Miami vs. Maine; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Stanford No. 8 Stanford vs. San Jose State; 5 p.m. on ESPN+ Cal State Fullerton vs. Texas A&M; 10 p.m. on ESPN2 Baton Rouge No. 5 LSU vs. Tulane; 3 p.m. on ESPNU Sam Houston vs. Oregon State; 8 p.m. on ESPN+ Lexington No. 12 Kentucky vs. Ball State; noon on SECN Indiana vs. West Virginia; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Auburn Sanford vs. Southern Miss; 2 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 13 Auburn vs. Penn; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Clemson No. 4 Clemson vs. Lipscomb; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ Charlotte vs. Tennessee; 6 p.m. on ESPNU Gainesville Texas Tech vs. UConn; noon on ESPNU No. 2 Florida vs. Florida A&M; 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+ Columbia NC State vs. Campbell; 1 p.m. on ACCN No. 15 South Carolina vs. Central Connecticut State; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Conway UNC Wilmington vs. Duke; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 10 Coastal Carolina vs. Rider; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Charlottesville No. 7 Virginia vs. Army; noon on ESPN+ Oklahoma vs. East Carolina; 7 p.m. on ESPN2 Nashville Xavier vs. Oregon; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Eastern Illinois; 8 p.m. SECN Stillwater Washington vs. Dallas Baptist; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts; 7 p.m. on ESPN+ $3 Terre Haute No. 14 Indiana State vs. Wright State; 1 p.m. on ESPN+ North Carolina vs. Iowa; 7 p.m. on ACCN Fayetteville No. 3 Arkansas vs. Santa Clara; 3 p.m. on ESPN+ Arizona vs. TCU; 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Who will win the NCAA baseball tournament?

After that, the NCAA baseball tournament moves to a super regional. Here's how that is scheduled:

Winston-Salem Regional winner vs. Tuscaloosa Regional winner

Coral-Gables Regional winner vs. Stanford Regional winner

Baton Rouge Regional winner vs. Lexington Regional winner

Auburn Regional winner vs. Clemson Regional winner

Gainesville Regional winner vs. Columbia Regional winner

Conway Regional winner vs. Charlottesville Regional winner

Nashville Regional winner vs. Stillwater Regional winner

Terre Haute Regional winner vs. Fayetteville Regional winner

The College World Series will also be held from Friday, June 16, to Monday, June 26.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes