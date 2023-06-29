"That was a massacre": RHOC fans impressed as Heather confronts Taylor about her IMDb remarks 

RHOC episode 4 aired on Bravo this Wednesday, June 28, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a heated confrontation between Heather and Taylor, as the former came to know that Taylor was not impressed by her IMDb page. She had been asked by Taylor to appear in a movie with her, but no one from the production or directors had contacted her to send her a script.

Heather, who has been featured in multiple films before leaving the industry for her kids, was shocked to learn that the producers did not hire her by just a review of her IMDb page and she was required to submit a casting tape. Taylor, meanwhile, was given the role just like that, despite being a newbie.

Tamra then revealed that Taylor felt Heather's roles were not impressive enough and that the producers did not like them.

Heather called Taylor "anti-female" for her remarks, as she had been keeping a hold on her career for so long for her family, only to be told she was not good enough.

Taylor tried to calm her down by saying that she did not see why the producers did not like the "pedigree" of her roles and Heather called her out for comparing her with a dog. She also slammed Taylor for offering her a role when she was not even in production.

RHOC fans were impressed by how calmly yet firmly Heather confronted Taylor, calling it a "massarce," as she did not even let her speak in front of anyone.

RHOC fans say they like Heather

Heather could not believe that Taylor had offered her a role when she was not even incharge of the production. She also said that she did not understand how the producers hired her without any tape, whereas she was supposed to submit a casting tape.

RHOC fans were impressed with Heather's attitude and felt that she "ate Taylor up."

Carrie: Got to give it to Heather it's hard to say everything you want to say when you're that upset she did not miss a beat.

Precious: Heather reading Taylor made me chuckle a bit. Lol so classy yet rude

I can’t wait for Heather vs. Tamra! A FEUD!

Heather vs. Taylor is so entertaining. I like them both but Heather cleared Taylor without breaking a sweat. Say what you want, but Heather will go toe to toe. (Yes, I know Taylor really isn't a strong opponent). I can't wait for Heather vs. Tamra! A FEUD!

Cool Girl: Ugh Heather just tore Taylor apart like parchment paper while tamra threw her under the bus, only for Taylor to clock what tamra said about Heather and reverse the blame. Yes.

Tamra threw Taylor under the bus during her fight

Taylor was upset that Heather called her cute in such a condescending tone when she offered her a role. She was also upset that Heather even refused to take home the script. She told Tamra that now she was looking stupid in front of the producers as they did not even like Heather's IMDb page.

Tamra brought this up in during the conversation between Taylor and Heather, which caused the whole fight. Initially, the ladies had made up, but Heather got very offended that she had to submit a casting tape.

RHOC airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

