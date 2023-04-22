Why did Sarah Lacina feel Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio was “condescending”? Survivor co-stars' feud explored

The Challenge: USA winner Sarah Lacina and 7-time champ Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio recently got into a huge argument on episode six of The Challenge: World Championship. While the two are on the same team on the show, there have been quite a lot of issues going on between the two. The issues between Sarah Lacina and Johnny culminated in a huge fight recently.

The episode was aired on April 5, 2023, and a few days after that, on April 20, 2023, Sarah Lacina appeared on the Chillin With Dylan podcast. During her appearance, she said that they were at a point where Johnny had made her best friend Justine Ndiba cry.

She added that he had also made Jonna Stephens and KellyAnne Judd cry as well, noting that Johnny had even yelled at the latter. Sarah continued that Johnny wouldn't even talk to her but would talk to Danny McCray instead.

Sarah Lacina's even said that she, Tori and Dani were sitting outside as they needed to have a meeting without Johnny and that they were having a good conversation. However, she said that Johnny came to them and said that the meeting looked like something he should have been a part of, which, according to Sarah was the "opposite."

She continued:

“And he sits down … and the second I try to ask a question [and] answer it then he just starts being condescending and I had enough.”

What caused the feud between Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Sarah Lacina?

Following the elimination of Wes Bergmann and Zara Zoffany by Ben Driebergen and Kaycee Clark, the remaining contestants faced another daily challenge. The results showed that KellyAnne and Tristan Phipps of Team UK won as Grant Crapp of Team Australia, while Jonna Mannion finished in last place.

While discussing Australia's nomination with Benjamin "Benja" Alfonso and Jodi Weatherton, Tori Deal shared a conversation about which team to nominate. Thus, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio joined the group's conversation.

In addition to agreeing on the decision that the group was making, Sarah Lacina also wanted to know what the next step was. It was to this end that Johnny mentioned he had made the mistake of preparing too far in advance. He also dismissed Sarah Lacina's concerns. However, Danny defended Sarah and said Johnny should stop making them feel like "idiots."

Sarah Lacina agreed with Danny and added that Johnny makes her feel dumb. While he tried to explain his side of the story, Johnny didn't move forward after Sarah became even more upset. Later, when they got into a scuffle, Sarah told Johnny that he wasn't going to talk to her the way he did.

Sarah also mentioned during the Chillin With Dylan podcast that she received messages from "former cast members" thanking her for standing up to Johnny. She said that it wasn't just girls but even men who reached out to her, noting that it was surprising that people hadn't put Johnny in his place but agreed with her.

However, that wasn't all as Sarah said that people also pointed out that his behavior wasn't any better off-screen. She stated that the production had to yell at him to be quiet multiple times in order to keep the peace on the set. Sarah also said that Johnny was constantly trying to find a way to cheat.

Stream the latest episode of The Challenge: World Championship on Paramount+ on 26 Apr 2023 at 3:01 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes