The Challenge: World Championship first look - Cast, teaser, and more details explored

Paramount+ is all set to premiere its newest global tournament, The Challenge: World Championship. The popular reality TV competition series will feature a global MVP pair with a Challenge legend in the show.

The teams will be competing for a massive cash prize of $500,000. The Challenge: World Championship will premiere its first two episodes on Wednesday night, March 8, 2023, only on Paramount+.

On the very same day, MTV will also air a sneak peek preview from episode one at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

With barely a couple of weeks left for the reality TV series to premiere, Paramount + has released a list of The Challenge legends and global MVPs. It gave out a list of all those who will be battling it out against each other on The Challenge: World Championship.

Who are the cast members appearing on The Challenge: World Championship?

Apart from cast members from The Challenge USA and Australia, the series will also reveal cast members from The Challenge UK and Argentina later date since the current season is still airing.

These are the currently revealed cast members who will be joining The Challenge: World Championship.

The Challenge Legends:

Amber Borzotra

Darrell Taylor

Jodi Weatherton

Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio

Jonna Stephens

Jordan Wiseley

Kaycee Clark

KellyAnne Judd

Nelson Thomas

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Yes Duffy

The Global MVP's

Ben Driebergen (The Challenge: USA)

Danny McCray (The Challenge: USA)

Justine Ndiba (The Challenge: USA)

Sarah Lacina (The Challenge: USA)

Emily Seebohm (The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (The Challenge: Australia)

Kiki Morris (The Challenge: Australia)

Troy Cullen (The Challenge: Australia)

The cast members joining The Challenge: World Championship include other famed reality TV stars from various other shows. These include Survivor, Love Island, and Bachelor Nation. The upcoming show will be hosted by TJ Lavin, Brihony Dawson, Mark Wright, and Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe.

Here's a brief on what the trailer for the series showcases

Prior to the premiere episode of the reality TV series, a sneak peek was released, giving viewers an idea of what to expect from the show.

The trailer opens up with Danny, a global MVP getting ready for his next challenge and currently standing in fifth place. He can be seen dragging a massive pole across a field.

In the teaser, Danny shares,

"Team Australia, what can I say? You have an Olympic swimmer on your team. Then you got Grant he plays rugby, Troy, Australian Ninja Warrior, Kiki, my wife's name is Kiki so I have to assume that Kiki is a great person. But, my wife is expecting a dub and I gotta bring that home, so, let's do it."

The Challenge: World Championship will premiere in the UK, Australia, and Latin America on Thursday night, March 9, 2023. It will premiere in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and France on Wednesday night, March 15, 2023.

The Challenge: World Championship will only be available on Paramount+. Readers can check local listings for more information.

