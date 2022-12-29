What happened to Captain Ruin in Australia’s Got Talent 2019 finale? Know all about the knife thrower who will participate in AGT: All Stars 2023

NBC's famed talent show AGT (America's Got Talent) is all set to grace our screens with its newest spin-off series titled AGT: All Stars in just a few days. The popular reality TV competition series will feature around 60 former contestants from across various editions who have previously wowed both judges and viewers.

The official synopsis of the forthcoming show reads:

""America's Got Talent: All-Stars," a new extension of the powerhouse hit series, features winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Got Talent" franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title."

The former contestants are returning to the spotlight to fight for the coveted AGT: All Stars title. From novelty acts, musicians, singers, dancers, ventriloquists, aerial acts, dangerous acts and magicians, the popular talent show will feature a huge variety of performers who will be taking to center stage for another chance at becoming champions.

Among the contestants appearing this season on AGT: All Stars is Captain Ruin, a knife-thrower who appeared on Australia's Got Talent and made it to the grand finale.

Captain Ruin appeared in season 9 of Australia's Got Talent and won a Golden Buzzer after his audition. Sadly, right before the grand finale, he withdrew from the competition. Ricki Lee, the host of the show, had no explanation as to why Captain Ruin didn't appear.

Captain Ruin from AGT: All Stars has just over 3000 followers on Instagram

Captain Ruin has just over 3,000 followers on social media and often posts information about his shows. He also uploads portraits of himself on his Instagram page.

His most recent show was in Melbourne, where he performed with Salva's Snow Show. According to his website:

"Captain Ruin is a punk rock daredevil and professional unusualist with over a decade of experience in creating hilarious and heart stopping circus routines."

Explaining more about his talent, his website says:

"Specialising in knife throwing, death defying escapes, dynamic event hosting, acrobatics and clown; Ruin has performed on stages across the globe. Whether hosting the circus big top at Glastonbury Festival (UK), electrifying the crowd at fetish clubs or taking centre stage with Circus Oz (Australia, Germany, Spain, Colombia), Captain Ruin aka Mitch Jones has what it takes to seduce audiences worldwide with his unique brand of unhinged carnival chaos!"

Following Captain Ruin's performance, Judge Lucy Durak from Australia's Got Talent said:

"The scariest and sexiest thing i've seen on this show."

During his audition, the contestant told the judges:

"I am Captain Ruin, he’s not a different part of me. It’s all part of the complicated tangle of what makes any person unique."

Apart from Captain Ruin, a few other contestants who will be returning on AGT: All Stars are musician Kody Lee, spoken word poet Brandon Leake and professional sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, to name a few.

AGT: All Stars will premiere only on NBC on Monday night (January 2, 2023) at 8 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

