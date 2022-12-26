When was Aidan Bryant eliminated on AGT? Aerialist is all set to participate in America's Got Talent: All Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) will officially debut its latest spin-off, America's Got Talent: All-Stars, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on NBC. The series will feature 60 former acts that left the audience and judges speechless with their performances. These include former winners, finalists, and contestants from all around the world who previously became fan favorites on the show.

Aerialist Aidan Bryant, who was crowned the runner-up in AGT season 16, will be making a return in the All Stars season to perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel as well as the live audience in hopes of impressing them and moving forward in the competition. He previously placed second against magician Dustin Tavella, who will also be returning to the upcoming installment.

Looking back on AGT contestant Aidan Bryant's journey on the show

Throughout the years, AGT has seen several jaw-dropping performances. Aidan's journey on the show certainly bumped up the standards for future contestants as he continued to wow both the judges and viewers with his aerial acts. From a breathtaking audition to a dangerous finale act, Aidan quickly became a top contender in that season and a favorite amongst fans.

Aidan was only 14 when he discovered his passion for aerial acts. Ahead of his audition, his mother explained that her son had difficulty comprehending topics, which made him a target for bullying. He took refuge in a tree and his grandmother's bedsheet, following which, in the span of two years, he taught himself aerial tricks and mastered some of them clearly.

For the audition round on AGT, Aidan performed Zayde Wølf's cover of Shout by pop band Tears for Fears, leaving the judges breathless. They were thoroughly impressed with his performance and sent him to the next round. Simon even mentioned that it was "exactly what we were looking for in the show."

For his quarterfinal performance, he spun around to the tune of I Am Legend by Tommee Profitt and received a standing ovation from all four AGT season 16 judges, Simon Howell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel. Shortly after, he was selected by the judges and viewers to compete in the semi-finals.

Aidan's semi-finals performance consisted of performing an aerial routine on a set of hoops to an orchestral version of Backstreet Boys' Larger Than Life, and spun around three conjoined hoops in an effort to elevate his performance. Once again, he received a standing ovation from the judges.

Despite the success of his previous performances, it was the AGT contestant's finale act that left the judges and viewers truly speechless. He delivered his most dangerous performance yet as he spun around to Tommee Profitt's song Caught in the Fire. He performed a literal version of the song's title as he displayed his aerial act in the midst of fire blazing around the stage.

Not only did his performance have the judges and viewers giving him a standing ovation, Simon Cowell climbed up onto the judges' table to applaud Aidan. The English judge explained that a standing ovation wasn't enough to show how well Aidan had performed:

"You are unbelievably talented. 16 years old. Every week, your risk your life, your creativity is off the charts. This was honestly one of the best live performances I've ever seen."

AGT: All Stars will run for a total of 10 weeks, with each week featuring six former contestants performing on stage. The participants will display a variety of talents ranging from ventriloquism, comedy, dance, singing, magic, and more. Other winners set to make their return include Terry Fator (Season 2), singer Kodi Lee (Season 14),and spoken word poet Brandon Leake (Season 15).

Don't forget to tune into AGT: All Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on NBC.

