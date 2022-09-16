What “special gift” did The Mayyas give to Sofia Vergara after their win on America's Got Talent? Modern Family actress reveals

America's Got Talent (AGT) came to a show-stopping end on Wednesday night, September 14. The Lebanese dance group, The Mayyas, were crowned the title winners in Season 12 and bagged the $1 million prize. Apart from that, they will also get to perform at America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Mayyas will always be grateful to judge Sofia Vergara for using her Golden Buzzer on them during the auditions and sending them directly to the semi-finals. Now, after they won the famed reality TV competition series, the 36-women dance group gifted Sofia a piece of jewelry that is special to them and Sofia will now get to carry it around with her wherever she goes.

Read on to learn more about what Sofia Vergara was gifted by the America's Got Talent Season 12 champions.

"This was very special for me": Sofia Vergara gushes about a gift she received from America's Got Talent winners The Mayyas

After Wednesday night's grand finale, Sofia Vergara opened up during an interview with PEOPLE and shared that The Mayyas had gifted her one of their necklaces. It was a gift as a token of their appreciation for everything she had done for the Lebanese dance group.

The America's Got Talent judge told the website,

"They were thanking me. They gave me this necklace, that is the tree from Lebanon. I mean, it was like, oh my God, [I'm] so happy. The symbol in their flag is the tree."

Continuing, Sofia shared that the gift she received from the AGT champions was very special to her. She explained,

"I come from Barranquilla, Colombia where we have a big Lebanese community. Shakira is from Barranquilla and she is half Lebanese. We are very used to the culture, we eat Lebanese food. We lived with a big, big community, so this was very special for me."

The founder of The Mayyas, Nadim Cherfan, also opened up to PEOPLE about the gift they gave Sofia. He shared that they were forever indebted to the AGT judge. Continuing, he added,

"It means the world to us. To see this tree that resembles every Lebanese person who will stand in the face of anything and just survive. So this is big for us. Very big."

One of the dancers, Melissa Saliba, told the website that it happened spontaneously. She said that one of the dancers took her necklace off and gave it to Sofia. She added,

"This one with the Cedar, with the flag. This is our flag and we gave it to Sofía."

Although The Mayyas were crowned champions of America's Got Talent Season 12, they shared that they weren't always confident, especially because of the hurdles they had faced in life. Nadim Cherfan, the founder said,

"This feels amazing. This is our dream. Our childhood dream. We never imagined we would be able to pull this off even 'til today right before they announced the winner. The doubt was there. I mean we're competing in the biggest competition in the world against huge talents. So we are proud of ourselves. I'm proud of this growth."

It all boiled down to Kristy Stellars and The Mayyas in the end of America's Got Talent. Ultimately, host Terry Crews revealed that The Mayyas received the most votes and were crowned the champions.

