"Kristy Sellars just KILLED THAT": Fans laud the AGT star as she kicks off the finale with a bang

NBC's AGT Season 17 is coming to an end as the famed reality TV competition series aired its finale on Tuesday, September 13.

With 11 performances in line, Kristy Sellars kicked off the final episode with an impeccable performance. She received a standing ovation and raving reviews from the judges. Even viewers watching at home couldn't help but fawn over the AGT finalist.

Keith Sowell @Churchboy_16 I’m sorry, but Kristy Sellars just KILLED THAT! That has to be the best first act I’ve see on a season finale! Y’all better remember that when y’all vote! #agt I’m sorry, but Kristy Sellars just KILLED THAT! That has to be the best first act I’ve see on a season finale! Y’all better remember that when y’all vote! #agt https://t.co/UbB22muC3C

Kristy is known for her pole dancing skills and for mixing digital art and synchronizing it along with her acrobatic act.

AGT Season 17 finale: Kristy Sellars wows the judges and audience with her flawless performance

For the grand finale, Kristy performed an original work of art as a gift for her daughter. Prior to taking center stage, she shared that she hoped her performance would resonate with the public as a gift not just for her daughter, but for everyone.

Her routine was about shattering nightmares of anxiety and fright. It was a massive hit amongst the judges and the live studio audience as she was met with roaring cheers and a standing ovation.

Howie Mandel @howiemandel This is the last time you can VOTE and the last time you can be mean to me on Twitter :/ #AGT This is the last time you can VOTE and the last time you can be mean to me on Twitter :/ #AGT https://t.co/QmRakfwBCE

Judge Howie Mandel deemed Kristy's performance as being "authentic and perfect." He said that it was the most high-powered finale they've ever had on AGT, adding that she had set the bar high for the remaining performances of the night.

Heidi Klum said:

"You are such a great storyteller. And I have such admiration for you because you're a mom and you also follow your dreams, and you let us be a part of your dreams, because it feels like we're diving into your dream. It was stunning."

AGT judge Sofia Vergara appreciated how Kristy always managed to show them something even more amazing than last time. She further added that America was going to have a tough time picking a winner.

Simon Cowell said:

"You are one of the best. I mean honestly, I'm sitting here watching your performance thinking, 'What do I say?' Because honestly, I've never seen anything like this before ever. I mean none of us have. What you did was astonishing. The fact that you created all that content and then you also told a story... Honestly, this is what the finale is all about."

Simon also added that it was going to be very difficult to beat her performance.

Apart from the judges, fans also loved Kristy's performance and took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans left spellbound after Kristy Sellars' opening performance

Taking to Twitter, fans agreed with the judges and claimed that Kristy was magnificent and took them to another world with her performance. Some fans also added that she had the potential to become a big name in Vegas.

OldTallGuy @OldTallGuy15 I could see Kristy Sellars becoming a choreographer in Vegas. Could you imagine a group of women in an act like that. Regardless of whether she wins or not she has a future in entertainment. #AGT I could see Kristy Sellars becoming a choreographer in Vegas. Could you imagine a group of women in an act like that. Regardless of whether she wins or not she has a future in entertainment. #AGT

Marc @ODedOnRealityTV @MetalMama1987 @AGT @kristysellars0 🤯 I think it might come down to Kristy & the Mayyas for the win.



#AGT I think it might come down to Kristy & the Mayyas for the win. #AGT Finale #AGT Finals @MetalMama1987 @AGT @kristysellars0 🤯👏❤😁 I think it might come down to Kristy & the Mayyas for the win.#AGT #AGTFinale #AGTFinals

Sharon @sassysdreams 🤸‍♀️ #KristySellars #AGT WOW!!! Kristy Sellars @kristysellars0 was magnificent!!! She totally took me away into a fantasy world!!! My eyes were glued to the television.🤸‍♀️ #AGT Finale @AGT WOW!!! Kristy Sellars @kristysellars0 was magnificent!!! She totally took me away into a fantasy world!!! My eyes were glued to the television. ✨🤸‍♀️💗 #KristySellars #AGT #AGTFinale @AGT

Sue @SusanPoosan65 #AGT



If you haven’t seen Kristy Sellars perform on stage, google it, and enjoy!! One of the best acts I have ever seen on this show. Even if she doesn’t win I have a feeling she will be very successful If you haven’t seen Kristy Sellars perform on stage, google it, and enjoy!! One of the best acts I have ever seen on this show. Even if she doesn’t win I have a feeling she will be very successful #AGTIf you haven’t seen Kristy Sellars perform on stage, google it, and enjoy!! One of the best acts I have ever seen on this show. Even if she doesn’t win I have a feeling she will be very successful

Kieran @kieranter Kristy Sellars created an art form never seen before on #AGT . That's rare and amazing. Kristy Sellars created an art form never seen before on #AGT. That's rare and amazing.

White Diamonds @whytedymonds Kristy Sellars has left the light on fr. What an amazing act. I can’t lie. #AGT Kristy Sellars has left the light on fr. What an amazing act. I can’t lie. #AGT

Caroline Agid @carolineagid Kristy Sellars deserves to win it all. My gosh. Watch that finals performance. #AGT Kristy Sellars deserves to win it all. My gosh. Watch that finals performance. #AGT

Catherine King @Cking613

#AGT Kristy Sellars is freaking amazIng! Plus . . . she is normalizing and beautifying the art of pole dancing, and exotic dancing. Best of luck, Kristy! You're phenomenal! <3 Kristy Sellars is freaking amazIng! Plus . . . she is normalizing and beautifying the art of pole dancing, and exotic dancing. Best of luck, Kristy! You're phenomenal! <3 #AGT

America's Got Talent will return on Wednesday, September 14, to announce the results. Viewers will get to vote for their favorite contestant from the comfort of their homes till 7 am ET on that day.

AGT airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

