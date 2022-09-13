What time will America’s Got Talent season 17 finale air on NBC? 11 final performances, release date and more

America’s Got Talent season 17 is coming to an end and the host will soon announce the winner of the reality competition, which has been airing since May. The two-night finale will air on Tuesday, September 13 (performance show) at 8 pm ET, followed by the episode in which the results will be announced, on September 14 at 9 pm ET on NBC.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled Final, reads:

"The top 11 acts perform one last time from the Pasadena Civic Center for their chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America."

The selected 11 contestants who will perform their acts in the finale in the hope of being crowned the winner of the show on Wednesday are:

Chapel Hart - Country singing trio (the group’s Golden Buzzer) Yu Hojin - Magician Nicolas RIBS - Magician Avery Dixon - Saxophone (Terry’s Golden Buzzer) Mike E. Winfield - Stand-up Comedian Mayyas - Lebanese dance act ( (Sofia’s Golden Buzzer) Kristy Sellars - Pole dancer/animator Drake Milligan - Country singer Sara James - Pop singer (Simon’s Golden Buzzer) Metaphysic - AI Software Act Celia Munoz (Wildcard Winner) - Spanish Ventriloquist

All about America’s Got Talent season 17 finale

America’s Got Talent season 17's Tuesday finale will feature diverse acts, featuring magicians, singers, dancers, and comedians, among others.

Judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell will return to the Judges’ table alongside host Terry Crews to see the 11 acts for the last time.

Apart from these 11 acts, audiences will also get to see a few other performers from the previous season of the reality show in the final episode, namely America’s Got Talent season 13 winner Shin Lim, finalists The Silhouettes, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi and Henry Winkler.

Like previous rounds of the season, the fate of the final performers will in the hands of the viewers of the show. Viewers can vote for their favorite performer from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

The winner of season 17 will not only receive a $1 million cash prize but will also get a chance to showcase their talent as a headlining act in America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Previous America’s Got Talent winners and performers who have already appeared at the residency include Deadly Games, Duo Transcend, Dustin Tavella, Kodi Lee, Light Balance, The Clairvoyants and The Silhouettes.

Speaking about the finale in the previous episode, judge Simon Cowell said:

“We are nothing without these contestants and for some reason this year, you are seeing some of the most astonishing live performances you have ever seen. We’ll see what happens tonight, but I have a feeling we will end up with the most incredible finale.”

The seventeenth season of the American talent show competition series premiered on NBC on May 31, 2022, with 55 acts competing in the 2022 live shows.

Last season, magician Dustin Tavella was declared the winner of America’s Got talent. It will soon be revealed who will be crowned the champion this season.

Tune in on Tuesday night on NBC to watch the two-hour finale of America’s Got Talent. The show can also be viewed on fuboTV and on Peacock the following day.

