"They are Vegas ready!": AGT fans commend the Mayyas' performance, claim they deserve to win Season 17 finale 

The AGT finale aired on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, on NBC.

Among the 11 acts who made it to the end, the Mayyas have been a fan favorite since day one. The group of 36 women who hail from Lebanon never fail to impress the judges and audience with their performance.

The finale was no exception. Following the group's spectacular performance, many fans took to social media to shower them with praise.

The Mayyas are known for their creative and intricate routines. They received the Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara during their auditions and made it directly to the semi-finals. After impressing the audience back home, the Lebanese dance group advanced to the grand finale where they performed for one last time, vying for the $1 million prize.

During their confessional, the group shared that their goal is to portray the image of people coming together for one purpose. They also added that the "best is yet to come." Staying true to their words, the Mayyas did deliver an astonishing performance, which surpassed the previous acts by a wide margin.

The Mayyas received a standing ovation from the judges after their AGT finale performance

The AGT finalists began their performance with a single woman dressed in white. Her dress eventually came alive owing to the movements of the dancers hiding beneath feather fans. Later, the dancers changed structure as they carried lights and showed off their amazing synchronized moves by working together in absolute precision.

By the end of their performance, the group had left the judges and audience mesmerized. They received a standing ovation from all four judges. Judge Sofia Vergara said:

“There is nothing that I can say because you guys are the best thing that has ever come across this stage on AGT. It is so spectacular. Another level.”

Heidi Klum stated that they were a million dollar act. She added that they brought their A-game for every performance of theirs, but their finale performance was A-Plus.

Sammy @kando84 @AGT @mayyasofficial The Mayyas keep reaching new heights; they follow an astonishing act that you think can't be topped by an even more astonishing one. Make them the winners already; I don't think any other act even comes close! Vegas venues are probably lining up to hire them anyway. @AGT @mayyasofficial The Mayyas keep reaching new heights; they follow an astonishing act that you think can't be topped by an even more astonishing one. Make them the winners already; I don't think any other act even comes close! Vegas venues are probably lining up to hire them anyway.

Raving about their performance, judge Simon Cowell shared:

“I mean, I’m stating the obvious here, Terry. This was astonishing. And I’ll tell you something, something has happened with you where I’m beginning to feel a buzz beyond the show. This has landed, I don’t think you can top that.”

Howie Mandel commented on their performance, calling it, "Winner winner chicken dinner." The long-running judge on AGT also added that the dane group was his favorite act on the series. He further shared that their performance was not only great for them, but was also a stand-out moment for women empowerment as well as their own culture.

Howie ended his comments by chanting "Mayyas" and the audience quickly joined in cheering for the dance group. Fans who watched the ladies perform their hearts out on center stage, took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans laud the Mayyas' grand finale performance on AGT

Taking to Twitter, fans couldn't stop gushing about the performance by the Mayyas. Many also predicted that they would end up walking away with the title, adding that they deserved to win the series.

Here are some reactions:

StarryMag @StarryMag How the Mayyas top each act every time they perform is beyond me #AGT How the Mayyas top each act every time they perform is beyond me #AGT

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 Fantastic performance from the Mayyas. I wouldn't be surprised if they won this season. #AGT Fantastic performance from the Mayyas. I wouldn't be surprised if they won this season. #AGT

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 Wow, This is an incredible performance by the mayyas, They are amazing, And very talented tonight #AGT Wow, This is an incredible performance by the mayyas, They are amazing, And very talented tonight #AGT.

713 📌 @713Xjose #agt Amazing dance from amazing dancers. Bravo Mayyas. You are the best. Very proud of you. Amazing dance from amazing dancers. Bravo Mayyas. You are the best. Very proud of you. 😘😍❤️#agt https://t.co/8oaOf6AVFS

Vaughn Ramdeen @vaughnramdeen OH MY GOD, MAYYAS IS SO GOOD. They must win this season #AGT OH MY GOD, MAYYAS IS SO GOOD. They must win this season #AGT

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 If the Mayyas do win this, they would be the first group act to win here on this show. #AGT If the Mayyas do win this, they would be the first group act to win here on this show. #AGT

America's Got Talent will return on Wednesday, September 14, to announce the results. Viewers will get to vote for their favorite act of the night till 7 am ET on Wednesday.

AGT airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

