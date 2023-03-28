The Challenge: World Championship episode 5 release date, time and plot on Paramount+

The Challenge: World Championship is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, tensions rise between alliances and partners as they collide.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"A mighty competitor's questionable gameplay creates chaos in the house. The Legends clash with their MVP partners over control of the game. A rogue player with a grudge turns on their alliance."

Tune in on Wednesday, March 29, at 3:01 am ET to watch the upcoming episode of The Challenge: World Championship on Paramount+.

Who is still in the race to win The Challenge: World Championship

The show has aired four episodes so far and started out with former contestants who have previously starred in and left a mark on the different regional series of the franchise. The contestants were divided into two categories, MVPs and Legends.

The Challenge Legends consisted of:

Amber Borzotra

Darrell Taylor

Jodi Weatherton

Johnny Bananas DeVenanzio

Jonna Mannion

Jordan Wisely

Kaycee Clark

KellyAnne Judd

Nelson Thomas

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

The Challenge MVPs consisted of:

Ben Briebergen

Benja Alfonso

Danny McCray

Emily Seebohm

Grant Crapp

Justine Ndiba

Kaz Crossley

Kiki Morris

Sarah Lacina

Tristan Phipps

Troy Cullen

Zara Zoffany

Rodrigo Cascon

Jujuy Jimenez

Claudia Ablertario

Nathan Henry

Those who have been eliminated since The Challenge: World Championship’s inception have been Nathan, Claudia, Nelson, Jujuy, Rogrio, and Nia. The upcoming episode is titled Everyone Wants to Rule the World.

The upcoming episode will see tensions carry forward from last week’s episode, where the Legends got into a fight. When Jonna decided to throw another legend into one of the first eliminations of the global series of the franchise, KellyAnne felt betrayed and blindsided and took it out on Mannion.

What else happened in the previous episode of The Challenge: World Championship

In last week’s episode, titled World on Fire, which aired on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the contestants had to compete in the Gates of Hell. Wes Bergmann and Zara Zoffany placed first, while Nia Moore and Rodrigo finished last. However, not everyone agreed with the decision.

After the episode aired, USA MVP Danny McCray took to social media to state that he disagreed with the victory. He tweeted, pointing out that Wes didn’t make it through the gate as it closed on his body, and questioned whether the win should be counted or whether they should have gone to a stalemate.

During elimination, Wes and Zara chose Jodi and Benja to go into The Arena and forced another match where Argentinian players went up against each other. The challenge was titled Oiled Up, during which the teams were tasked with repeatedly filling up buckets with oil. The Challenge: World Championship contestants then had to climb on a rig and dump the oil into a well. The first team that filled their respective wells first won.

While Jodi and Benja worked as individuals in the challenge, Rodrigo and Nia worked as a team, as he stayed on top as his partner kept passing the buckets to him. Eventually, Jodi and Benja finished first and sent the latter team home.

